Destiny Is The Odds-On Fave To Win X Factor Malta But It’s Tighter Than You Might Think

X Factor Malta comes to an end tomorrow and, with the nation on edge to find out who will represent us in the Eurovision, one singer has emerged as the favourite. And it's no surprise really that it is Destiny Chukunyere who is expected to walk away with the honours, with ejjaBET placing the 17-year-old starlet at 1.35 odds.

Destiny has already claimed the Junior Eurovision trophy for Malta and finished sixth on Britain’s Got Talent but she has displayed a newfound sense of maturity en route to the X Factor final and could stun European crowds if given a chance to perform on the big stage. However, Malta loves an underdog and Destiny’s victory is by no means certain.

With odds of 2.7, five-piece girl band FAITH is pretty much breathing down Destiny’s neck at this stage and could very well become the first group to win X Factor Malta. Justine Shorfid, the 16-year-old with a voice of an angel, is third with odds of 8.5, but don’t be surprised if a couple of great performances on Saturday will see her improve her score dramatically. Bringing up the rear is the dark horse Kyle Cutajar who, with odds of 25.00, could offer a tidy return on your money if he manages to spring a surprise.