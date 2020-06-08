7 Ways db Group Is Changing Its Pembroke High-Rise Project In Light Of Objections

Plans for one of Malta’s most spoken-about projects have changed in recent weeks, with the developers, the db Group, saying they have adequately addressed their critics’ objections. From a legal point of view, db’s original plan for City Centre Project had actually been approved by the Planning Authority and was only overturned because it resulted there was a conflict of interest on the planning board. “We could have easily ignored this criticism and proceeded with our original plans, but we wanted to strike a balance,” db CEO Arthur Gauci explained. “We sat down with the stakeholders and addressed their concerns as much as possible.” Here’s what has changed in the new plans:

1. The tower will be smaller Db’s tower of serviced apartments has been downscaled by seven floors (that’s 31 meters), and all the proposed office space has been removed. As far as Maltese buildings go, it will still be substantial, but shorter than other high-rise buildings which have been proposed in the area. Studies show that the shading effect on the buildings opposite the site will be limited, particularly in the summer months, with only a small percentage of residents standing to lose 30 minutes of sunlight a day in June. The worst month in terms of shading is predicted to be December, where residents will lose up to 90 minutes of sunlight a day.

2. The hotel will also be smaller A proposed Hard Rock Hotel has been reduced by two floors, or 8 metres, which means it will have 24 fewer rooms than originally envisaged. A proposed casino has not made the final cut either. In total, the gross development area of the hotel and tower combined has been slashed by around 50,000 square metres.

3. There will be more open spaces between the tower and hotel Not only will the tower and hotel be smaller in size, but the gap between the two buildings will be larger – from 29 metres in the original proposal to 40 metres now. This will mean more pathways which residents and tourists alike can walk through.

4. Less impact on Għar Ħarq Ħamiem Environmentalists have long warned that the project could damage Għar Ħarq Ħamiem, a massive underground cave that lies just under the Pembroke site. db has always flat out denied that their project will damage this cave. In fact, the project will be separate from the cave by 24 meters. But to assure people even more, the updated project reduces excavation by almost 58,000 cubic metres, lowering the load on the cave by 43%. A geological study has ruled the project’s impact on the cave will be practically negligible, but real-time monitoring will take place during excavation works to assess whether the works will cause any minor changes to the cave’s structure.

5. The former barracks will not be demolished db had originally proposed to dismantle the former ITS school which used to be a British military barracks and rebuild as it was with the same stones. Although these plans went unopposed by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, db has gone one step further and decided to keep the entire building as it is. The former barracks will now be restored and converted into a restaurant which will be open to the general public.

6. A new sprawling plaza will be created A plaza of around 7,000 square metres will now be built between the hotel and the tower, a 40% increase from the original plan. Including a fountain, benches, trees and children’s playground, the plaza will provide a space of relief for residents and tourists alike. Meanwhile, a new pedestrian walkway will be built along the southern edge of the project, with greenery hanging down the pathways. This will be built just on top of a historic reservoir, which will be incorporated into the design and open to the public.

7. Pembroke itself will be embellished as a result Since this is still a pretty large project, db has already paid around €1.5 million in planning gain, money that will ultimately be used to help the community. The final choice will not be db’s, but the tourism company has proposed they be used by the Pembroke local council to build a family park or a residential parking lot, construct temporary beach decking, or even install CCTV cameras in various places.