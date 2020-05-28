This Maltese Supermarket Is Now Online And They’re Celebrating With 10 Exclusive Giveaways

If the last two months have taught us anything, it’s that buying stuff online is so much easier and faster than doing it in person. And if you’re looking for groceries, you should look no further than daves. This leading supermarket has made the shift online and they’ve done it ever so seamlessly. Its online supermarket offers everything you’d find in their physical store but much, much more. So why daves? They offer a super fast and efficient delivery service

Efficiency is key when shopping for groceries and daves fully understands this. Its delivery service is super fast, taking a maximum of 48 hours to get to your door. And you don’t need to change your timetable to cater for their deliveries either. daves is extremely flexible, delivering from as early as 9am till as late as 8pm including weekends and Public Holidays. This means that you can order groceries at your convenience and without having to take away from your precious time. Just check their available timetable slots and choose the most convenient time suitable for you. It’s the perfect solution for anyone who works nonstop and only has time to shop after 10pm… when most shops are closed. A customer may also place orders on behalf of someone else and have them delivered straight to their address. Their website is super user-friendly

You don’t need to waste any time figuring out how to navigate their online supermarket. daves website is user-friendly and easy to use and only takes a few seconds to sign up… just key in a few personal details and you’re good to go. If you require further assistance, daves also has two customer support lines you can reach them on. Delivery is free for large shopping trips

Having your groceries delivered to your door in this day and age is a godsend. What’s better is the fact that you can have them delivered for free if you spend €75 or more. So if you need to go on a xirja, you don’t need to worry about any hidden delivery costs. They offer tantalising freebies

Can it get any better? The answer is yes. daves is offering €5 cashback vouchers when you spend €100, €10 cashback vouchers when you spend €200 and €15 cashback vouchers when you spend €300. It’s almost like getting paid to go shopping… Is that not enough? Well, daves is also handing out free picnic baskets!

That’s right; those who sign up and make an order from daves before 10th June will enter a draw to win a picnic basket for two filled with some incredible goodies and perishable delights courtesy of Carolinas Petit Cafe & Tearoom.