This Property Site Is Offering A Helping Hand To Owners, Agents And Healthcare Workers Alike During COVID-19

Just like the rest of us, the property market has taken a blow. Not only have real estate agencies and its agents been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic but future homeowners have too. However, Dardingli is here to save the day and in more ways than one. The property search platform is now offering the chance for agents and homeowners alike to upload their property on their site… free of charge. And what’s more, the property platform is utilising its resources and network to team up with local agencies, NGOs and homeowners to provide free or reduced rental rates apartments for healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

Dardingli cares about the community… and in an attempt to maximise their efforts to help out with the COVID-19 pandemic, the property portal has teamed up with local NGOs and agencies to provide free or reduced rental rates apartments for healthcare workers on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 as well as people who are living with at-risk people and people who may be suffering domestic violence during these tough times. They’ve even made their properties accessible to those who’ve taken a financial blow during this crisis and lost their job. And if you qualify for the above, you can get start searching now. Dardingli has dedicated a section on its site to COVID-19 Accommodation with some stunning and spectacular offers online this very minute. There’s even the option to list your property too – in case you ever want to help out too.

Dardingli also wants to do its very best to support its clients during these tough times which is why they’re offering their premium, hussle-free property search experience free of charge. There might not be a lot of selling and buying happening at the moment but that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare yourself for when it does happen. Homeowners and estate agents can maximise this opportunity to sort out their listings and get their property out there – so the market is aware of who you are and what you’re selling. And bad things don’t last forever. The coronavirus pandemic will soon come to a swift end and you’ll want to hit the ground running when it does. Featuring on one of Malta’s biggest online real estate databases will help you make the right connections and plan for when things do get back to normal. And Dardingli is super easy to use, in every single way.

The property search site is optimized to be quick, easy and responsive with search functionality that includes location, price, bedrooms, build size and property features. That means it’s perfect for both casual browsers and serious buyers who now have a library over 40,000 properties to pick and choose from. Dardingli’s free service reaps a lot of benefits for agents working from home too, who can set up their own profile with their own listings which will be made public to the thousands of people that visit the site daily. The innovative property portal has an overwhelmingly large centralised data with anything you can ever possibly need, and to have that at your disposal, free of charge, is what someone in the business would call a bargain. The best thing is Dardingli can also be accessed through a dedicated app via your smartphone meaning you’ll always be connected and always stay up-to-date wherever you are.