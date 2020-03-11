Calling All Creative Disruptors: Here’s How You Could Represent Malta In Copenhagen This June
If you’re a creative individual then you’re familiar with the feeling of insatiable hunger for the next best thing. Well, the next best thing has finally arrived and it’s in the form of a global startup competition.
The Creative Business Cup is here and Maltese businesses have a chance to be a part of it!
CBC is the hub for all creative minds, innovative thinkers and future leaders to share ideas and business endeavours in a collective effort to hone and develop the entrepreneurs of tomorrow.
The creative individuals of today are the leaders of tomorrow and they all gather at this one annual competition…
CBC is the Olympics of startup competitions but instead of athletes taking to the field, its creatives taking to the stage.
And Malta now has a chance to go head-to-head with the best.
Malta will be holding its very own national competition to see who is worthy enough to receive the honour of competing at the Global Finals in Copenhagen this coming June.
Do you have what it takes to create, innovate and disrupt?
If you do, and your startup fits in of these categories, then you need to go.
Advertising, architecture, craft & artisan, design, experiences technologies, fashion, film, video, photography, gastronomy, leisure activities, music, performing arts, publishing, radio and television, software, computer games and electronics, publishing, 3D printing making and toys.
The criteria are vast and so is your opportunity to build new networks. As long as you are a start-up utilizing creative skills in the production of a creative industries product or service then you should have no problem competing at the National Finals on the 30th April.
The creative economy is at an all-time high and, in Malta alone, accounts for 7.9% of the total GVA. The industry is on the rise and so is competition too, which means you have to be fierce and seize every opportunity you can get to improve.
Whoever is crowned Malta’s champion will receive an all-inclusive trip to Copenhagen where they will compete with their global rivals…but not before they get some much-needed training beforehand.
The Creative Business Cup is a different beast entirely and Culture Venture, Malta’s national partner for the global competition, is committed to making sure that you arrive there prepared and ready.
The winner of the Malta round will go through a mentoring program by PwC and Malta Enterprise where they’ll brush up on your skills so that you’re in tip-top shape for the competition. In Copenhagen, the winner will join 80 other creative startups, meet potential investors and can win a variety of prizes to help you build your creative ideas and concepts into sustainable businesses.
But the winner isn’t the only one to luck out.
All finalists at the national competition will receive one-on-one sessions by PwC to prep them for the national competition and Malta Enterprise will provide guidance on business development.
And if your business happens to be the most sustainable too, APS bank will be offering a special award dedicated solely to that… so there are plenty of ways for you to win.
So what are you waiting for? Get those creative juices flowing and sign your business up before the deadline on April 6th for a chance to be selected at the National Finals on April 30th.
Copenhagen awaits!