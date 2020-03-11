Calling All Creative Disruptors: Here’s How You Could Represent Malta In Copenhagen This June

If you’re a creative individual then you’re familiar with the feeling of insatiable hunger for the next best thing. Well, the next best thing has finally arrived and it’s in the form of a global startup competition. The Creative Business Cup is here and Maltese businesses have a chance to be a part of it! CBC is the hub for all creative minds, innovative thinkers and future leaders to share ideas and business endeavours in a collective effort to hone and develop the entrepreneurs of tomorrow. The creative individuals of today are the leaders of tomorrow and they all gather at this one annual competition…

CBC is the Olympics of startup competitions but instead of athletes taking to the field, its creatives taking to the stage. And Malta now has a chance to go head-to-head with the best. Malta will be holding its very own national competition to see who is worthy enough to receive the honour of competing at the Global Finals in Copenhagen this coming June. Do you have what it takes to create, innovate and disrupt?

If you do, and your startup fits in of these categories, then you need to go. Advertising, architecture, craft & artisan, design, experiences technologies, fashion, film, video, photography, gastronomy, leisure activities, music, performing arts, publishing, radio and television, software, computer games and electronics, publishing, 3D printing making and toys. The criteria are vast and so is your opportunity to build new networks. As long as you are a start-up utilizing creative skills in the production of a creative industries product or service then you should have no problem competing at the National Finals on the 30th April.