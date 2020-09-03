Hacking The COVID-19 Crisis: How Technology Can Help Malta Fight The Virus

COVID-19 may have brought Maltese businesses to their knees, but it’s now time to strike back – and one Malta-based company is innovating the modern technology you might very well need to win that war. The months following the start of the pandemic gave way to innovation and some borderline revolutionary technology that is proving to be important in stopping the spread of the virus. Handson is bringing technology and health together through its range of gadgets.

Whether you’re looking to protect your employees and customers or your friends and family – this company’s got the perfect product for you. The phrase ‘prevention is better than cure’ is relevant today more than ever. Handson’s diverse range of sanitising and temperature-checking gadgets will help keep your mind at ease in the workplace.

From a simple handheld body temperature gun to an all-out fever detection camera, the brand’s thermometers come in a whole array of different price points. Disinfect your premises with Handson’s Atomizer. This device might sound borderline futuristic – and rest assured it is. The electrolysis disinfection atomizer automates your premises’ disinfection process – so say goodbye to those arduous evenings cleaning at the office.

‘Contact tracing’ has certainly been one of the pandemic’s buzz words. But it’s also one of the best means of minimising the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. For this reason, the Handson team is offering a COVID-19 tracking app – perfect for any enterprises employing a significant amount of employees within one premises.

This handy app allows for global interoperability whilst practically erasing the need to purchase new equipment. Once employees install the contact tracing app on their phones, company managers will be able to better monitor their workforce’s health and catch any COVID-19 signs early on. From social distance alerts and symptoms checklists, this contact tracing app is the all-in-one solution you’ve been looking for ever since the dawn of the pandemic.

If you’re looking to step up your virus management game, check out the Bluetooth beacon bracelet. Available in both bracelet and card form, this hardware can be used on its own or in conjunction with the tracking app we talked about. The bracelet (or card) stores the identity of the wearer and detects other bracelets in close proximity. These gadgets also monitor the wearer’s body temperature and alert them if it gets too high… not bad for a little bracelet or card.

Look, we know what a pain it is to constantly carry around a mask… And let’s face it – there’s always going to be that one person who straight up forgets it every single time. Handson’s futuristic ‘Face-Mask Smart Vending Machine’ is here to make sure that each and every one of your employees and/or customers are constantly within arm’s reach of a protective face mask.

Nothing’s more business-friendly than safe and sanitised premises. This modern machine can also be stocked up with a vast range of medical supplies to create your own multi-channel retail business. Customers can also choose to pay by card, should they so desire – after all nothing’s safer than a contactless payment.