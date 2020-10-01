WIN: Viva L-Kafe’! Costa Coffee Malta Is Celebrating This Caffeine-Filled Holiday In Style

Very few things are better than a warm cup of joe to kick off the day – but sadly, getting your hands on a legitimately fresh, perfectly bitter coffee isn’t always possible. But on International Coffee Day, Costa Coffee Malta is working hard to make sure you get the hot beverage you deserve; and its brand new outlet can vouch for just that.

Costa’s new Tower Road outlet is single-handedly raising the bar for Maltese coffee shops – and with good reason. Exclusively at this outlet, you will be served at your table. Costa Coffee’s baristas will tend to any and all of your needs as you sit back, relax, and sip on a warm and crisp coffee. Costa’s food menu at Tower Road has also benefitted from a pretty big upgrade.

This outlet’s got its own chefs that work passionately to prepare fresh and delicious meals on-demand. So there’s no way you’ll be leaving Costa hungry. Better yet, all the goodies offered at Tower Road can be delivered straight to your door through Bolt food. So if you’re in need of a quick pick-me-up at work or just want some straight-up good coffee at home, you’re in luck.

Costa’s coffee is checked constantly by its team of talented baristas to make sure that it’s being ground to sheer perfection. All outlets also offer a whole range of non-dairy alternatives – we’re talking soya, coconut, almond, and oat milk – at no extra cost! So all you plant-based and lactose intolerant coffee lovers will feel right at home at Costa!

But the fun stuff doesn’t end there. So today, on International Coffee Day, Costa’s treating its customers to one hell of a deal. All Costa club members already on the app and any new registrations till the 2nd October will receive a coupon for a free drink redeemable all throughout October. New members of the Costa Club Malta will also receive 100 points to spend on their favourite Costa products. Delicious coffee has never been this affordable.

