WIN: Free Cocktails And Lido Days! Malta’s Government Vouchers Are Worth Way More Here
We have got some of the best chill spots by the beach where you can sip on cocktails and catch up with your closest friends over good grub.
But what’s even better is that they’ll make your vouchers stretch to so much more! Here’s what you can do with them…
First up, there’s resto-lounge Broadside Terrace
There’s nothing more indulgent than great cocktails and eclectic dishes against a panoramic backdrop. Broadside Terrace, located just off St. George’s Bay, is your new hotspot for after-work cooldowns, treat-yourself meals or perhaps your new go-to place to kickstart your summer.
Plus, they’ve got offers you can’t refuse like free starters when having mains, after-work discounts for drinks and bar bites… oh, and three hours of free parking of course!
And for every €60 worth of vouchers spent at Broadside Terrace, they’ll give you another €20 credit to spend at any of the Corinthia St.George’s Bay outlets.
Or with an €80 voucher spend, they’ll offer two Platinum Day Passes to their beautiful lido.
In other words, it’s time to grab your besties and head to the Broadside Terrace ASAP.
But don’t get excited yet because there are more places to spend your vouchers on…
Kickback, relax and Henry J Bean’s it
If you prefer classic over modern places, then neighbouring eatery Henry J Bean’s is what you might look for instead. Just a stone throw away, its become an iconic restaurant in the last decade or two and frankly, the best place to get messy with delicious ribs.
Henry J Bean’s is the perfect casual spot for whatever the occasion, be it catching a game of football over some classic American nibbles or casual dining on its outside terrace.
If your eyes are hooked on Henry J Bean’s, spending a €20 voucher will get you a free boozy cocktail or one free entrance to The Lido St. George’s Bay ….the perfect place to ease that hangover.
Hanks is open every day from midday till late and, don’t worry, those three hours of parking apply here too… nice!
But ok, enough about food, let’s talk about that LIDO.
Just below Henry J Bean’s is a postcard place of what summer in Malta’s all about The Lido St. George’s Bay: by the pool, surrounded by that sparkling Mediterranean sea.
They’ve got your sunbed and umbrella for comfort free wi-fi, showers and even a beach volleyball court for the sporty ones out there.
And pssst! If you spend just €40 of those vouchers at The Lido, you’ll get two free entrance passes for another day!
It’s open all day from 8am to 8pm.Afterwards head up to one of the places mentioned above for a well-deserved meal and drink after soaking in that sun.
Yes, this is reality.
These summer spots are taking all the necessary precautionary measures to ensure a safe haven while simultaneously being the ultimate place to wind down and chill by the pool against that deep blue backdrop.
Summer plans? Sorted.
WIN: The Lido St George’s Bay is giving you, and five of your best mates, a luxurious day by the pool at The Lido!
A day at the Lido is a day best spent with your friends, so bring them along with you!
All you need to do is tag the friends you’d bring along with you in the comments section of this Facebook post.
And before you know it, you might find yourself lounging at this summer resort paradise.
Terms and conditions apply