Conversations Every Person In Malta Has As The Weather Warms Up

Winter is slowly disappearing, which means Malta is about to become a sun-drenched paradise and/or one of the hottest places on the face of the earth (just walk on any Maltese street in the height of summer and try to disagree). As the sunnier days begin approaching, there are a few things you’ll probably be hearing, especially if you aren’t near a lifesaving air conditioner. Here are five conversations you are probably going to be having over the next few months – just keep the sunscreen nearby.

1. People telling you it’s summer… but you didn’t realise because you’ve been quarantining this whole time. “Maaaa, I can’t believe it’s summer again, time really flies, ux. Got any awesome plans for the season, then?” “Isn’t it April?” you reply sweatily.

2. Trying not to break into tears over your summer body plans… or lack of them. “I was sure 2020 was going to be my year! I even bought all this home gym equipment… but corona, you know…” “Gyms are closed, but no one said you can’t work out at home”. *stares over her second plate of pasta*

3. Figuring out what do to with your hair as riħ isfel takes its toll. “I’ve been blowdrying all day and my hair just won’t stay!” “What were you expecting in this humidity, hun?” “Guess now’s the perfect time for a buzzcut.”

4. Your friend trying to get you to enter new places just to stand in their A/C. “Shall we hit up some clothing stores?” “What? Dude you know we’re broke AF right now.” “…yeah, we ain’t going for the clothes.”

5. Trying to convince everyone in your life that nothing ever needs to happen between the hours of noon and 4pm. “Hey we’re still on for our lunchtime walk tomorrow right? Naxxar at 2pm?” “Eeesh, don’t think I’m going to make it, got a lot on my plate right now, choc-a-bloc and all that… enjoy though!” “Ah sorry I meant dinner time, not lunch, at 8pm…”

