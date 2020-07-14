WIN: Discount Extravaganza! Maltese App Offers Unlimited Discounts On 120 Restaurants And Fashion Brands

A Maltese discount app aimed at getting you the best prices from your favourite brands and restaurants has just launched an exclusive discount code LOVIN giving you 60 days of free Premium Monthly subscription. cloudigo (previously known as vouchercloud in Malta) is your one-stop shop for great discounts in Malta – and you can download it for free on Android and iOS today! Better yet, they’ve rolled out an incredible Premium Monthly subscription feature to maximise your savings. And did we mention they’re giving away an exclusive discount code to Lovin Malta readers? We did? Good – it’s that awesome we needed to mention it twice.

cloudigo’s mission statement is all about helping users save their money. You can get a bunch of awesome free discounts just by downloading the app for free. But for anyone looking to save even more money, cloudigo’s Premium Monthly subscription plan gives you access to some serious discounts from over 120 shops and restaurants. cloudigo Premium Monthly is just €4.99, about the price of two coffees. And cloudigo is offering a sweet 30-day free trial to anyone who subscribes. The subscription can be cancelled at any time, free of charge… not that you’ll have any need to with all the money you’ll be saving.

Some of Malta’s hottest brands are included in the app. Take advantage of super discounts in popular stores like Matalan, Teamsport, Mothercare, Levi’s, Hugo’s Lounge, Gallarija Darmanin, Myoka Spas, Planet Hollywood, Cool, Debenhams… honestly, the list is so long and covers so many areas it’s worth downloading the app just to check them out. With over 80 restaurants and over 40 fashion brands, each of them have discounts you can use more than once.

You can also choose between Premium Monthly and Premium Yearly based on your personal preference!

So don’t forget, use the code LOVIN when you sign up for cloudigo – but get moving because the code is only valid for one week. Click here to register for your two-month free trial.

With so many potential savings through the app, and a world of possibilities that you can repeat throughout the year, downloading cloudigo might be the best choice you make in 2020.