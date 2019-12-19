Christmas Markets, Ice Skating And A Ferris Wheel – Here’s 9 Reasons You Totally Need To Check Out Festive Valletta This Week

Valletta is always a beautiful place to visit, but this Christmas, Malta’s capital city has really stepped its game up. If you’re looking for somewhere to head out to finish your Christmas shopping, the capital city has you covered. The classic city will fill you with Christmas spirit this holiday season, and here just some things you should keep in mind when you next visit Valletta: 1. Valletta is like, massive.

The city built by gentlemen for gentlemen brings together such a variety of shops, outlets and markets that you can basically consider it one giant shopping mall. You’ll find everything you could ever need once you enter City Gate, from toys for kids, gadgets for the creative types, fine gifts for the discerning and even your grumpy neighbour that never returns your wave. Valletta is also a well-known haven for the fashion-forward among us, with a number of retail outlets dotted around the city. You name it, Valletta probably has it. 2. And it has some serious value.

There’s a reason Valletta was the European Capital of Culture in 2018 and people are still talking about it. The quirky cafés and various self-sufficient stores mixed among the high-end retailers and authentic services on offer will welcome you in and wrap you in all the warmth you could want this winter. 3. Brands, brands, brands…

Nestled inside Valletta’s grand old facades are some amazing brands. Independence Square also has a number of well-known names surrounding it, from the biggest names you’d typically find in the UK, France and Italy. If you’ve got an international appetite, Valletta will satisfy all of your shopping cravings. 4. You are safe in Valletta.

Take advantage of Valletta’s walking spaces in one of the largest pedestrianised areas in Malta. And guess what all that walking means? It is safer and healthier for you to shop in Valletta than anywhere else in Malta. You can’t argue with the science, she speaks only facts. 5. And Valletta is totally accessible.

Travel into the city on the bus, walk up from Floriana or pull up on either side on one of the ferry services offered. You can then get around the city on bike or foot or channel your inner tourist and take a ride down the old town roads on a karozzin. There’s also multiple public and private parking lots around the city in case you come in with your own car, which leads us to… 6. The city has over 4,000 parking spaces for you to take advantage of.

You’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to finding parking in Valletta. We broke down a guide of how to park like a pro in the capital city a while back, so go and freshen up your knowledge and head down sal-Belt. 7. And honestly, Valletta is just perfect for a family outing.

There’s the Christmas markets at this time of year, the shops and restaurants extend their hours just to make everything a little more convenient for you gift-grabbers. Valletta has everything for everyone in the family – and rumour has it Santa’s stopping by until January 5th. Grab your kids, shovel them into the car and get to Valletta ASAP. 8. And speaking of Christmas…

If you haven’t heard, Santa’s Christmas Fairyland has opened in Valletta and it’s pulling in the punters. Not only does it look absolutely magical, but there’s an ice rink just behind Santa’s Grotto and you might just find some mulled wine around one of the stalls… 9. Most of all, Valletta has got an authentic and frankly incredible culture.