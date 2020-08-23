Bayern V PSG! It’s The Clash Of The Champions League Titans This Weekend And All Of Malta Will Be Watching

It’s been a long and windy road to the Champions League final but the big day is finally here. One of the biggest matchups in the football world goes down this weekend and two elite teams have battled their way to the final. And for the first time ever, the Neymar-led Paris St. Germain is making an appearance in the prestigious final.

The boys in blue are set for a spectacular show this Sunday… but they sure do have their work cut out for them. That’s because they are going up against none other than the German giants Bayern Munich, who have been nothing short of dominant throughout the last month. After all, these are the same guys who just last week trashed none other than Barcelona in a spectacular beating of 8-2.

The German side has had its fair share of Champion League final appearances, but will they be able to topple the dynamic trio of Mbappé, Di María and Neymar? If your answer is yes – or even no – then let’s see you back it up with a couple of selections over at Meridianbet! The betting company has been following the Champions League through and through, providing some of the most favourable betting options out there. And they’re going to be on the front row of the Champions League final… so get crackin!