120 Global Gaming Giants Will Share Their Knowledge At Massive Online Event And Malta Is Invited

As the wheels of the world start turning again, it’s time to get back to business. For iGaming, that means networking, exhibitions and more networking. With large events out of the window for the time being, CasinoBeats has decided to make the shift online and is now hosting a three-day, fully virtual conference and exhibition experience. When is it happening? CasinoBeats Malta Digital will take place between Tuesday 30th June and Thursday 2nd July with over 3,000 industry executives from across the globe. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your business back into the thick of things.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the iGaming industry indoors but it’s now time to come back out and get up-to-date with the latest business trends. CasinoBeats’ online exhibition will be powered by an advanced technological environment that will enable businesses from all over the world to join in and share their experiences, knowledge and expertise with one another.

“CasinoBeats Malta Digital 2020 will be the ideal thought leadership platform to take stock of the current scenario of Malta and the international iGaming industry, together with what is shaping the sector’s agenda,” said Chief Operations Officer at GamingMalta Ivan Filletti. It will also feature invaluable, sector-specific networking sessions with a delegation of experts to bring you the latest innovations in the iGaming world. Attendees will have the opportunity to pick the brains of 120 industry leaders from online casinos, slots, compliance, affiliate marketing and payments.

What’s in the agenda? CasinoBeats Malta Digital is a great online solution to get in touch with your business connections that you’ve worked years to make but, more importantly, it gives you a chance to bounce back from a hectic few COVID-19 ridden months. As such, the conference will address the impact of COVID-19 on the casino market and what steps businesses should take as the world emerges from lockdown. It will also inform businesses on how to best approach and deal with problems that might have arisen as a result of these unusual times. One conference you need to attend if you plan on going is the Destination Malta: COVID Update which will discuss what legacy the coronavirus lockdown will leave behind on the island.

But there are plenty more exciting workshops to attend, including one on compliance and another on workplace culture and wellbeing. How to get tickets? There are two available ticket options for those looking to attend CasinoBeats Malta Digital. The first is a €40 Full Access Pay which provides access to all 3 days of CasinoBeats Malta Digital, the premier online casino conference & exhibition. The second is a Company Pass that costs anywhere between €200 – €750 depending on the number of employees attending. And they can all be purchased online by following this link.