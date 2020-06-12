Get Paid To Be A Smartwatch Tester: This Maltese Company Needs You This Summer

Have fun. Make money. Sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong. Locally-based digital marketing agency Cashcow is proposing just that… and it is looking for a very special someone. This company’s looking for an active and entertaining candidate that can fill-up one hell of a short-term summer role.

But before we jump into that, let’s make sure we’re all on the same page. What exactly is a smartwatch? Well, to put it simply, a smartwatch is basically a small computer you wear around your wrist. Don’t go thinking you’ll be lugging around some 5 kilos worth of technology though; smartwatches tend to be sleek and trendy and can be worn with practically any outfit. Most smartwatches also come with a plethora of cool features – besides timekeeping, of course. These might include a heart rate tracker, a pedometer, and even a fitness tracker. You can also connect your smartwatch to your mobile phone, making the device capable of sending text messages and even making phone calls.

So how does one test out a smartwatch? Well, for this particular job, you’d be required to test out each smartwatch in a couple of different ways. These include: Taking them along to whatever scenario or situation your particular lifestyle deems fit

Wearing them on your daily walk, evening run, and weekend swim and monitoring their performance

Following the list of features you’re required to try out (this would be provided by Cashcow themselves) The chosen candidate will be required to test out a new smartwatch each week for around two months, in which the content based on the candidates’ tests would be uploaded to their smartwatch comparison website: smartwatches4u.com.

So, do I need any qualifications for this job? Glad you asked that. Short answer is no, BUT there are a few things that can help you be a better smartwatch tester. For starters, a few basic skills in photography and videography would surely go a long way. We’re not talking about Oscar-nominated directors here, just a passionate streak for capturing things on camera or being in the habit of filming a daily vlog. Apart from that, you’d also be required to write-up a minimum of 2,000 words a week about the product in question, whilst also documenting the packaging and testing of said gadget.

Sounds great. So what’s on offer? Two whole months of employment – so think of it as a summer job where you’d be creating personalised content based on your own usage of the gadgets. Sounds overwhelming? Don’t fret! The six-hour working days are extremely flexible and can be adapted to your own schedule. The team at Cashcow is all for creating a fun, social, and relaxed work environment. You’ll also be given the opportunity to enjoy the company’s brand new office in Sliema and learn more about the fields of affiliate marketing and SEO.

Are you ready to join the Cashcow team?