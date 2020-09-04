The Carabao Cup Is Back And Malta Has 28 High-Stake Football Matches To Tune Into This Weekend

September is proving more exciting than ever for the avid football fans out there, and they have a lot to forward to this weekend, with 28 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) matches kicking off.

Championship and lower league teams take to the pitch this weekend to fight for a chance to make it to the second round. From there on, it will only be an uphill battle for the remaining teams who will have to prove their worth against Premier League giants, including current cup holders Manchester City.

It’s one of the biggest domestic football competitions in the UK, with everyone from Barrow AFC to Liverpool going head-to-head to battle it out in the all-or-nothing, annual knockout football competition.

And with Malta having some of the most dedicated English football fans in the world, it means there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for you to cash in some extra bucks this weekend.

Meridianbet has you covered with a bet for each and every match including the chance to go for singles or, if you’re feeling bold, accumulator bets.

And for the most daring out there, Meridianbet also allows you to put some money on the league winners come early 2021.

The stakes are higher than ever with the single-leg format of the EFL Cup meaning anyone can knock anyone out at any stage of the way. But that shouldn’t be a problem for seasoned betters out there, who can sift through the stock and pick the winners with ease.

Until the Premier League kicks off again, the EFL Cup is what we have, but it’s much more than we could ever ask for.

Competitive football is back and it’s name is the Carabao Cup!

Meridianbet is giving its first-time customers a little help by providing a €10 no deposit bonus with absolutely no strings attached.

That means you get a free bet worth the value of €10 and get to pocket all the winnings!