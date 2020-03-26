Treat Yo Self! This Cake Shop Is Delivering It’s Delicious Cakes, Fresh Meals And Figolli Straight To Your Door

Being in lockdown is tough for everyone and Malta could use all the comfort food it can get during these tough times… and there’s nothing more appetising than a slice of cake. Let them eat cake!

The Cake Box is now offering cake deliveries right to your doorstep and we’re over the moon about it. There’s nothing that warms the heart more than fresh and fluffy cakes that are amazing in both tastes and looks…

From macaroons, figolli, cupcakes and even their renowned cakes.

They even have some weekly specials but you’ll have to tune in on their social media for that!

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need a special occasion to eat cake. In fact, you can make the point that the COVID-19 pandemic is a special occasion, which means you’re allowed to have cake for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But if you happen to have a celebration coming up, well there’s cake for you too. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary or anything else, The Cake Box will give you something to celebrate about with their signature special occasion cakes.

The Cake Box does more than just deliver cake though. In addition to some mouth-watering desserts, the cake shop also has a fresh eats section and guess what? They’re delivering too…

Ready-made meals right to your door for only €5.50! Meals include everything from baked conchiglioni filled with beef ragout to tandoori chickens thighs and breaded fish with mushy minted peas! Not only that, but they have an eclectic choice of soups from broccoli to minestrone, roast pumpkin to chickpea, curry and coriander. Now’s the time to look out for one another and The Cake Box is doing just. The restaurant will also be delivering cold and vegetarian meals too like taco bowls and roasted vegetable couscous….mmm.

The only thing you need to keep in mind is that orders need to be placed before 3 pm the day before. They’ll deliver for free but only if you spend more than €15 which, when coupled with a lovely dessert, is a piece of cake! Tag someone who needs to order from The Cake Box ASAP!

