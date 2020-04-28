Bye Bye Bottles! Malta’s Future Has Way Less Plastic Thanks To These Sleek Water Filter Jugs
We’re always trying to find ways to reduce the amount of single-use plastics we consume, especially those cumbersome water bottles.
BRITA® has been at the forefront of water filtering technology for over 50 years now and bolsters an eclectic range of jugs equipped with cartridge exchange indicators to tell you when it’s time to replace your filter instead of replacing a new water bottle.
Everyone needs a BRITA water jug for their home…
Because it poses so many benefits to you, your lifestyle and this world that you might not be aware of.
Owning a BRITA water jug means you won’t have to buy and store packs of plastic bottles ever again. Simply use water from the tap and BRITA’s filter will do the rest – perfect for your cooking needs.
BRITA is the conscious-free alternative and helps you reduce your consumption of single-use plastics which means you’ll be doing your part to take care of our precious environment.
BRITA’s jugs are designed with only leading filtration technology in mind that serves multiple purposes including reducing taste impairing substances like chlorine and preventing limescale build-up.
With BRITA you are spoilt for choice, with three dynamic jugs tailored to suit specific styles and needs.
Style is BRITA’s most advanced design with a sleek look and even sleeker smart light design which changes colour according to whether you need a new cartridge.
BRITA’s Marella is equally as impressive with a memo technology to let you know when your cartridge needs to be changed.
Last but not least is BRITA’s Aluna, a robust and straightforward water jug also equipped with memo technology and no-fuss details suitable for those who just want to get straight to the point.
All filters are super easy to take out thanks to these ergonomic and user-friendly designs.
A BRITA jug is the ideal kitchen appliance and each one comes with a MAXTRA+ filter cartridge for your first use, so you can directly enjoy fresh BRITA filtered water, and it lasts up to four weeks. An item you’ve been longing for without knowing it! The product works perfectly for all your cooking needs while being totally economical and environmentally-friendly.