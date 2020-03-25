Need To Shift Your Business Online? This Company In Malta Can Help You In 10 Days Or Less
The world is on a path of irreversible change and it’s time to face the facts. Any good entrepreneur will tell you that the key to survival is adaption and that phrase hasn’t rung more true until now.
Coronavirus may be our present but mankind beckons a contactless, technological future and BRND WGN are providing you with the means to get there.
The Maltese brand strategy, design and tech consultancy is offering companies the opportunity to launch their enterprise online with the creation of a bare-bones e-commerce site that will have you up and running in no time.
For the starting price of €2000, BRND WGN will set up your e-commerce site and train you on all the features that their platform has to offer…
And they’ll do it all for you in just 10 days.
E-commerce may be complex, but it’s not complicated and any small business owner with no experience with online selling will take to it like a duck to water.
It’s affordable, scalable and, most importantly, it works…
But it’s also everything you need right now because the future of selling is online.
BRND WGN will guide you every step of the way, from setting up your site to putting you in touch with the right couriers for your product. They’ve even integrated a PayPal payment gateway system to further advance contactless payments – a necessary feature in times like these.
But at the end of the day, they want to make sure that this website is all yours.
As a business owner, you want full control of your enterprise and that’s exactly what’s on offer here. With BRND WGN’s e-commerce platform, businesses can upload and remove products themselves as well as reports on orders, most bought items, the amount spent etc.
And it can all be found on a centralised system so you have quick and easy access to information pertinent to your business.
Let’s not forget safety. This topic is at the forefront of everyone’s mind right now and it always should be, in all aspects of life. BRND WGN hasn’t taken any shortcuts with its e-commerce platform and has ensured that the site is as secure as it can be from any virus.
There are two types of people in this world, those who think about doing and those who do it.
With the fabric of the business world changing as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus, it’s time to pick up the phone and act. BRND WGN provides consultations to all companies interested in establishing a solid foundation in the e-commerce world and it’s free…so really what do you have to lose?