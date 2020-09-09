Get Your UK Diploma And Degree For Business Or ICT In Malta And Receive 70% Of Your Fees Back

Climbing the career ladder is every ambitious worker’s dream and investing in new skills can only help your cause. Luckily, there’s a professional way to do so right here in Malta without breaking the bank. Mosta-based learning centre MX Tuition has been offering ICT, computing and business courses for ten years now and has recently branched out into higher education, offering diplomas and degrees in business management and computer technology. Not only are both these courses highly relevant to the 21st century but students who enrol in them can get their course prices slashed by a whopping 70% via the Get Qualified scheme. But why MX Tuition? Well, there are some key reasons why this learning centre might be the right fit for you.

1. Classes are professional with experienced lecturers guiding the way.

All lecturers are fully qualified and have at least a Masters level of education, as well as experience teaching and working in their field of expertise, so you can rest assured you’ll be in good hands. As for the courses themselves, they are awarded by OTHM, a UK-based qualification awarding organisation regulated by the British exams watchdog Ofqual. The courses are also approved by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (Malta’s education accreditation body) and accredited as MQF levels 5 and 6. 2. They will teach you crucial skills to help advance your career.

MX Tuition’s course in ICT will teach you skills ranging from data analytics and programming to software development and IT project management, while its course in business management will give you a solid grounding in things like strategic marketing, business law and human resource management. Both programs can be spread over one, two or three years depending on the desired level. Students completing all three levels obtain the equivalent of a UK Bachelor’s degree programme with Honours. Indeed, after completing your second year, you’ll have the option of either continuing your final year at MX Tuition or obtaining a top-up degree from UK universities such as the University of Portsmouth, the University of Sunderland and the London Graduate School. You will require a relevant Level 3 Diploma (ie. a relevant A level) or two years working experience to enrol in either course, making it the perfect way for people who may not have the necessary qualifications to join the University of Malta but would still like to read for a degree. 3. Classes are small and delivered in the evening.

Unlike other universities, MX Tuition has the advantage of its classes being small, with around five to eight students per class, meaning lecturers can afford to give one-to-one attention to everyone and tailor their classes accordingly. Lectures are also delivered in the evening, twice a week, making it ideal for people in employment who want to boost their skillset during their spare time. You will be provided with full notes and video tutorials, and assessment is 100% assignment-based… that’s right, no traditional exams are held at MX Tuition. 4. Students can follow classes online too if you prefer.

Students following courses at MX Tuition are being given the opportunity to either follow traditional in class lectures or follow the same lectures live online. This approach allows students at MX Tuition to follow the lessons remotely from the comfort of their home while still being able to interact with the lecturer and other students. 5. Course fees are very affordable.