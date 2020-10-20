2021 Budget Guide: Measures To Make Your Company In Malta Succeed

With the Maltese government having just unveiled a new annual budget, it’s a good time to assess your company and see how you’re going to navigate the turbulent climate over the next year or so. And like the government, the crux of every business is human resources; the people that make things happen like cogs in a wheel. Buddy HR is a Malta-based human resources system that is an essential cog in your corporate machine that fulfils the function of taking care of your employees; from payroll to timesheets. However, more than just offering an effective system for human resource management, Buddy HR is also taking control of the future by launching its very own budget scheme for local enterprises, to ensure a better payroll future. Let’s take a look at the business budget that matters! Fair Pricing Taking into consideration the ramifications of a global pandemic, Buddy HR has evaluated its pricing scheme to better fit business needs.

In doing so, it has abolished all user-based licensing so that businesses don’t have to fork out more money than is absolutely necessary – optimising your HR systems to be as cost-effective as possible. Rewarding loyalty A business rewards those who perform well, Buddy HR rewards those who stick with them. In these turbulent and volatile times, commitment and loyalty are hard to come by which is why Buddy HR is awarding up to 25% extra bonus credits when you commit your company to work with them.

More importantly, this offer is for both old and existing customers so everyone can benefit. Health and safety If there’s one theme that has come to the forefront of public attention this year, it’s health and safety. To this end, many businesses are digitalising their human resource systems, mainly punch-clock systems, to avoid any unnecessary contact in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, these migrations are costing businesses thousands of euros in overpaid wages – an unnecessary cost during these times. As part of its proposed budget, Buddy HR is avoiding any unnecessary losses and has teamed up with Deputy to bring you a touch-less punching system that goes hand-in-hand with Maltese payroll.

It’s facial recognition punch-in system reduces abuse and rewards those who are honest with their work. And if you’re committed to this innovative solution, you’ll be given a free iPad with the purchase of 1,000 credits or more – that’s a whole new clock-in system free of charge (until stock lasts). Corporate Social Responsibility The COVID-19 pandemic has gashed some industries more than others. Most notably, NGO funds are drying up putting their futures at stake. Buddy HR is truly a buddy in every sense of the word and is offering free payroll courses to members of nonprofit organisations in addition to a scheme for a free payroll software to specific NGOs working with social causes, the development of children and young people, and life-long learning opportunities.

Buddy Hr will also run a “Donate A Credit” campaign where clients and partners can chip into their cause and a rewards system for payroll providers who offer their services pro-bono where they’ll offer free credits based on certain criteria. Startup Measures Through thick or thin, Buddy HR has your back. If you’re a start-up, or on the verge of launching one, then you’ll be glad to know that the human resource system is encouraging you to take the leap. In doing so, Buddy HR is matching any startups (with five employees or less) who invest in credits by 100%. That’s double the credits at no additional cost.