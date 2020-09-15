Get Your First Stipend Topped Up When You Join BOV Club

Let’s face it, starting post-secondary or university is a pretty big deal. Not only do you get the opportunity to study different subjects and make new friends, but you’re also faced with a great deal of responsibility. But hey, that’s in no way a bad thing. One of those new responsibilities is handling your finances. Now that might sound daunting at first, but if you’re working with the right team, it’ll be a piece of cake.

In light of this, BOV is once again rolling out a plethora of benefits for new students opening a BOV Club account – and believe us, you don’t want to miss out on them. Upon opening your BOV Club account, you’ll be able to get your hands on some freebies to help you get started. For starters, your first stipend will be pleasantly topped up with an extra €50.

Money for nothing, what’s not to like? Apart from that, you’ll also be entitled to a €20 voucher from Eurosport Malta. This will be redeemable upon making a purchase of €50 or more from that same store – that’s one more reason to get active. But the BOV Club’s benefits don’t end there. You’ll be set to receive a flurry of free stuff – some of which you can’t really get anywhere else. Monitoring your balance and transactions will be easier than ever thanks to BOV’s free internet and mobile banking services. So next time you’re not sure if you can afford the latest iPhone, just know you’re taps away from finding out.

But wait! There’s a couple more freebies to go round. Not only will your BOV Club account come with your very own Cashlink card, but every time your stipend is issued, you’ll be pleasantly informed of the transfer through a handy text message. Now practically any student’s eligible for this super scheme – but we suggest you double check that you fit within the following criteria to avoid disappointment. To be eligible for the €50 stipend top-up and the €20 Eurosport voucher, you need to: Submit your application by no later than 31st October 2020,

31st October 2020, Be a full-time student,

Be a new BOV Club member and

Receive a stipend – credited to your BOV Club account Pretty simple, right?