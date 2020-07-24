Fantastic Summer Deals AND A Brand New Website? You Need To Check Out Bortex This Season
The advent of a Maltese summer is practically synonymous with a full-on wardrobe transformation. Swap jackets for t-shirts, shirts for polo shirts, and boots for sneakers – but coping with the scorching sun doesn’t mean our fashion sense has to suffer.
Lucky for us, this prestigious Maltese retailer caters for just this.
Bortex has just rolled out a fresh new website that makes buying your next stylish outfit easier than ever before; and it’s got some enticing offers that are practically begging us to switch up our summer look.
Got you craving your next makeover? Read on!
Offering a wide range of clothing and accessories for men, women, and kids, Bortex’s website has quite literally got something for everyone.
Bortex also stocks a plethora of major brands like Ralph Lauren, Gant, Lacoste, Fynch Hatton and Happy Socks, and of course the Bortex’s own brand and of course, Gagliardi.
From casual clothing for your next seaside dinner to full-on suits and dresses for a sleek summer wedding, you can find it all at Bortex.
COVID-19 has also inspired its talented team to roll out a fresh new line of face masks. Being safe and healthy doesn’t mean you can’t be trendy. Who would have thought?
Whatever article of clothing catches your eye, you can pay for it all online. Talk about convenience.
After you complete your purchase, you can choose whether your want your products delivered straight to your door or whether you’d like to pick it up yourself from Bortex’s Marsa outlet.
- The company is also offering free shipping on all orders over €35. So sit back, relax, and get shopping!
Speaking of shopping, here are some of Bortex’s downright crazy offers which you just need to get your hands on.
Whenever you buy three pieces of formal wear – like a suit, jacket, or a pair of top quality shoes – you’ll get the cheapest item at half price. So worth it.
- Bortex also stocks a huge selection of Gagliardi button-up shirts perfect for any event, and if you buy any three of them, you’ll get them all at €90.
Gagliardi is an international Maltese brand: created, sourced and designed by Bortex.
Okay. Back to the offers.
- This one’s for all of those that desperately need a break. If you spend €100 or more, you’re automatically entitled to a free massage when using the government-issued COVID-19 voucher at 1926 Hotel & Spa.
- Last, but surely not least, whenever you use the €20 COVID-19 voucher at Bortex, they’ll double it for you. Free money. The doubling of the voucher can only be done in-store and not online. What’s not to love?
So take a break and check out Bortex’s spanking new website; you know you want it.