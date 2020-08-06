WIN: Six Things Every Maltese Foodie Deals With When Booking A Table Last Minute

Let’s face it, one thing we’re all guilty of at one point or another is procrastination. Of course, booking a table at your favourite restaurant for some special occasion is no exception – but leaving it till the last minute might just make the whole process that little bit more complicated. In light of this, we’ve gathered the seven most iconic things that go down when procrastinating your booking. Just be careful, it might get a tad stressful at times. Here we go! 1. The Sudden Realisation Picture this. You’re hypnotised by that series finale everyone’s raving about, when you happen to glance at your phone screen. It’s almost lunchtime. You’re meant to be having a nice anniversary dinner with your significant other later this evening – and you don’t even have a booking. Cue the panic and incessant hyperventilating.

2. The Phone Call Frenzy You open up your list of go-to restaurants and kick off what will soon turn into a marathon of phone calls – this will be anything but easy. The host on the other end stutters in disbelief as you ask for a reservation for that very same evening, only to hang up on you out of second-hand embarrassment. A worrying streak of restaurants painfully explain how they’re fully-booked. You’re back where you started.

3. The Last Resort Your throat’s dry, your ear’s sore, and your wrist’s cramping up. You’ve been on the phone for so long you’ve forgotten to make yourself lunch – until a saving grace unexpectedly comes your way. Remember that restaurant where you got broken up with over a plate of ribs? You might have vowed never to return, but they’re more than happy to take you back. So swallow your pride and get ready to face some unresolved trauma.

4. The Race To Get Ready Forget showering or brushing your teeth. You’ve been on the phone for so long your reservation’s only hours away – and you’re a straight up mess. Chew on a handful of minty gum, slap on enough cologne to knock an asthmatic out, and put on the only clean shirt you’ve got in your wardrobe – no one’s going to notice how creased it is, we promise.

5. The Rush To The Restaurant We hope you’re somewhat experienced in the art of drag racing, ‘cause it sure is going to come in handy here. You might be leaving your house a full hour before your reservation – but hey, who are we kidding? Malta’s traffic will effortlessly screw up any plans. So get your helmet on, pump up some heavy metal, and just pray you won’t encounter any red lights on your way to the restaurant.

6. The Search For Parking You know how Murphy’s law goes – “anything that can go wrong, will go wrong”. Well, your journey to the restaurant is no exception. You take the same route round the same block for at least ten minutes, hoping that God’s hand will come down and empty just one parking space for you – but the big guy’s not having it.

Sounds unpleasant, right? Well, good thing you’re never going to have to go through any of that again – and it’s all thanks to Malta’s first ever restaurant booking website, Bookia. This savvy system is looking to make your booking process easier than ever; all you need to do is follow three simple steps. 1. Search for your favourite restaurants Choose a booking date and time, a cuisine type, and preferred city. Bookia will show you all the restaurants around Malta and Gozo that fit your search criteria.

2. Choose your restaurant and book a table Choose the restaurant that tickles your fancy and input a few details – like the number of people who will be eating and whether you’d like to sit indoors or outdoors.

3. Get your order confirmed and dine out Once you’ve received email confirmation, you’re set to attend to your reservation. Couldn’t be simpler if we tried.

