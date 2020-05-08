Here Are Some Mouth-Watering Mother’s Day Offers You Can Get Delivered Safely This Sunday In Malta

It’s time to show our mothers some love. It isn’t that they don’t deserve our utmost each and every day of the year but this Sunday is extra special. It’s Mother’s Day! In normal times we’d treat our mother to a beautiful day out – whether it’s for afternoon tea or a delectable dinner…or even both. But these aren’t normal times, which means we have to find alternatives to spoiling them come Sunday. Thankfully, Bolt Food is stepping in with a few little treats to make your mother’s day a bit more special…

1. Shakinah, Ta’ Xbiex We all love a good Indian meal and Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to indulge with the family. Shakinah in Ta’ Xbiex not only has delectable dishes but they’ll also give you a €5 voucher when spending over €50 once the restaurant opens up again.

2. KuYa Asian Pub, St Julian’s St Julian’s KuYa Asian Pub loves to get sweet and is offering a free sticky rice and mango dessert with every €25 spent – perfect for you and your mother.

3. Vecchia Napoli, Qawra Keep it Mediterranean this Mother’s Day with Vecchia Napoli who are offering a traditional Neapolitan sweet ‘Straccetti con Miele’ with every four pizza order!

4. Bistroteca, Buġibba It may be Mother’s Day but that doesn’t mean you can’t share the love. Bistroteca is offering a special platter this Sunday including flank steak, pork tomahawk, Italian sausage, fries, potatoes and much more for just €54.90. Alternatively, you can go for the seafood platter for the same price which instead includes fresh spnott, mussels, razor clams, king prawns, calamari, basmati rice and more.

5. Surfside, Sliema Surfside is offering a special Mother’s Day menu where you can choose a starter, main, and dessert for €17.90.

