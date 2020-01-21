30 Minutes Or Less: Bolt’s New Food App Wants To Bring #DeliveryGoals To Malta

Malta’s food delivery game is getting a major rework and it’s all starting with the tap of a button. Bolt is reinventing the way we think about food deliveries, from how we order to what we order and even how we get it, and they’ve compartmentalised into one, sleek-looking app. Bolt Food is the latest service to launch from the beloved cab company and it’s got everything we love in one bit sized, mobile-friendly application that has us browsing through restaurants we didn’t even know existed on the island. With 80 restaurants to choose from so far, it’ll take you longer to decide what to order than for your food to arrive… literally.

Capitalising on their efficient transportation services, Bolt has taken their speed and efficiency and is now channeling it into providing super fast delivery services around central Malta including Attard, Balzan, Birkirkara, Gharghur, Gżira, Ħamrun, Iklin, Lija, Mosta, Msida, Naxxar, Pembroke, San Gwann, Santa Venera, Sliema, Swieqi, Ta’ Xbiex and Valletta.

It’ll be so fast that your food will be steaming as it arrives on your doorstep…

Their goal is to deliver food in 30 minutes or less. No more canceled orders, no more two hour wait times, no more hangry. Give the people what they want, feed them. “Our aim is to reduce the current average delivery time from around 1.5 hours to below 30 minutes so that people will choose to order a Bolt Food delivery rather than hassle with cooking or waiting,” said Zak Cassar, Head of Sales at Bolt Food Malta. It’s exhausting to cook on a daily bases after long days at work, which is why an efficient, fast and reliable delivery service is a must.