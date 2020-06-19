WATCH: Will Chef Gravina Score A Hat Trick In His Next Blind Taste Challenge?

What can be easier than guessing the ingredients behind a random dish, blindfolded? Well, not a whole lot of things – unless you’re local celebrity chef Sean Gravina, that is. Husband of local icon Ira Losco and the brains behind one of our favourite eateries, Mr. Gravina is back for yet another episode of Lovin Malta’s freshest show Blind Taste. For this series of challenges, we teamed up with Wolt – who’s currently offering an awesome discount to all Lovin Malta readers. We hoped Sean might find this round a teeny bit harder, but our prayers went unanswered. Remember, if you’re looking to play along at home with a tasty treat by your side, Wolt is offering a nifty €5 off your first order. All you need to do is use the discount code LOVINWOLT to get the awesome €5 discount on your first order, and enjoy Blind Taste with your own delivery. Blindfold not included.

Dave, looking more hopeful than ever

The rules might not be hard, but this is one hell of a challenge to master. Making use of Wolt’s spanking new, super user-friendly food delivery app, Lovin Malta’s very own Dave will be ordering three random dishes from three random restaurants on the app. There’s over 150 restaurants listed on Wolt’s app, so it’s not like Sean could just hazard a random guess. The second the dishes were delivered, as warm and fresh as can be, Sean was put in the spotlight. The aim of the game is to guess at least three ingredients from each dish, but that’s not all. Sean’s next challenge – and the bonus point in the whole game – is to guess the actual restaurant where the dish came from. We’ve said this before and we’ll say it again. Sean’s way too good at this. On the third episode of Blind Eats, Sean guessed all of the ingredients and most of the restaurants, yet Dave doesn’t seem to be giving up anytime soon. To his credit, this wasn’t an easy round for Sean. This episode’s meals ranged from the blatantly obvious to the somewhat obscure. The test was kicked off with a La Romana burger from Hermanos Burgers – chock-full with not one but two beef patties, porchetta, crispy onions and cheese. For some weird reason, Sean initially thought this was a salad, but he was quick to change his answer to something a tad more sensible. The second round consisted of a smoothie courtesy of Dr. Juice, which Sean guessed quicker than we can say ‘Breakfast To Go’. The third and final round took us back to basics, specifically McDonald’s cult classic, The Big Tasty (which Sean almost mistook for a Big Mac).

We’re no longer surprised that Sean ruled victorious, but Dave has one more shot at redeeming himself… Blind Taste will return with one last blindfold challenge next week, giving Mr Gravina the opportunity to make a clean sweep. No pressure Dave! In the meantime, if you’re like us and are feeling hungrier and hungrier by the second, all you need to do is download the Wolt app, available on both Apple and Android phones, of course! There’s something for everyone on the super user-friendly app, and you can get your favourite dishes delivered straight to your door in record time. Just don’t forget to bring your tastebuds. Blindfold optional.