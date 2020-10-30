By Bikers For Bikers: This New Motorcycle Joint Has Just Landed in Malta

If you love hitting the open road on your trusty pair of wheels and feeling the freedom of a cool autumn breeze, there’s a new motorcycle shop in town you need to know about. And it’s just a quick cruise down to Birkirkara away. Just opened a couple of months ago, BikerBitz is offering Malta’s bikers an exclusive opportunity to shop some of the most prominent brands in the market, and it’s no surprise that it’s all being brought to you by a team of passionate bikers. With over 30 years of experience in this niche as avid moto users and distributors, the BikerBitz have essentially built the shop of their dreams… and with it, the dreams of many local bikers. Led by Alan Bajada, a prominent name in the community, the shop is officially Malta’s sole agent and importer of beloved biker brands like Ferodo, Champion and Lucas. From technical accessories to parts, they want to make sure your trusty metal steed is sorted.

Speaking to Lovin Malta about the years that have led up to this moment, Alan Bajada explained how this latest project has been a long time coming. “I’ve been passionate about bikes and the biker scene for as long as I can remember,” Alan confessed. “The community has evolved so much these years. Everybody comes from different walks of life, but it’s amazing how something like this can bring so many people together.” And that’s exactly what he wants to make sure translates to the new shop; whether you love off-roaders or a classic chopper, BikerBitz wants to be there for you. “Never did I think I could turn my childhood passion into a business,” Alan admits. “Every day, my shop fills up with people wanting to discuss this passione of mine that is shared by so many people.” And it was a dream that was made possible thanks to brothers Andrew and Kurt Coleiro, who believed in Alan’s vision and brought years of invaluable experiences in parts and local distribution to the market. “Helping fellow bikers take care of their machines gives me great fulfillment,” he continued, clearly as passionate as they get on the thriving and ever-growing community.