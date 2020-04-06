WIN: Hype From Home! Malta’s Newest Online Clothes Store Is Here To Update Your Lockdown Looks

Has it happened to you yet? Have you opened your wardrobe and longingly looked at your clothes, daydreaming about when you’d be able to wear them next? Well, if you’re anything like me, this has been the perfect opportunity to spot the need for a wardrobe change… but thankfully, there’s a new, hype-filled answer to that. Introducing Basics Clothing, a new online store offering everything but.

The nation’s newest kid on the block has kicked things off with a whole lot of hype, bringing in stylish streetwear and casual wear for him and her courtesy of Gym King and Gianni Kavanagh. Everything from fresh crop tops to cosy fur jackets are up for grabs, with a massive focus on form and function. And with a 20% discount on each and every sign-up, your first Basics shopping spree just got a whole lot better.

All delivered straight to your door within 48 hours!

This is just the beginning for Basics, with the store hoping to add some of Malta’s hottest designers to their rotation Eventually, the online store would also like to use the platform to sell some of the coolest fits to come out of the island, with local fashion designers being encouraged to join the wave, so if you would like to get involved, get in touch. From free deliveries to free returns, Basics is your new one-stop shop for all things hype. Don’t leave your safe and comfy home and let Basics deliver straight to your door within 48 hours. Also, if you’re not quite sure of a purchase, you can easily return it within 15 days of purchase with the label still intact and a proof of purchase. It’s just that simple. Besides, with no freight costs, you’re looking at the same prices on items as you’d find on any other international online shop. It’s just way simpler cause it’s all Malta-based, baby!

Still not convinced? How about a €50 voucher?! Presenting the ultimate cherry on the cake. Lovin Malta readers can now benefit from a €50 voucher – sent to you via a code for checkout – courtesy of Basics. All you have to do is just tag a friend who needs to know about this new store, and you’re automatically in with a chance of winning the €50 voucher code. So go on – tag a friend and be in with a chance of winning!

