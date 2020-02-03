WIN: Ħamrun’s Outrageous Burger Joint Is Letting You Choose (And Test) Its Latest Sunshine Snack Beast

One of the most important restaurants in Ħamrun, known for constantly re-inventing the wheel when it comes to yummy, tummy-pleasing, over-the-top dishes, is calling on Maltese foodies like you to come up with their next beast of a burger. Bandit is teaming up with Sunshine Snacks, the brand behind Malta’s most iconic crispy snack packets, to create their next big Frankenburger. After the runaway success of the Krips chicken burger – which they’ve now discontinued, to the despair of many – the geniuses over at Bandit want to create a new, Maltese snack-inspired burger. All they need you to do is choose which Sunshine Snack from the below you’d like to see become a part of Bandit’s new special.

The winner and one guest will be invited over to Bandit HQ in Ħamrun to taste-test the prototype of the burger before it’s unveiled to the public. So that leaves just one question – do you have the culinary creativity to contribute to such a creation? Bandit had made mouths water all over the island when they launched their Krips-covered chicken burger… and we’ve been waiting for the next Sunshine Snack-inspired burger ever since. Bandit: Ħamrun's latest game changer Chicken and waffles? Sign us up! ???????? Posted by Lovin Malta on Friday, March 8, 2019

So, what snack would you like to see being turned into a glorious burger? Personally, I would definitely go for the iconic red Bacon Snaps, even though those Crix could be amazing as well. But forget me – let us know what packet you’d like to see in the comments below! COMPETITION: Leave a comment under this article on Facebook with the Sunshine Snacks packet you’d like to see Bandit use, and tag one friend to be in the running and be the first on the island to try this new special burger. Tag someone who needs to get involved in this!

