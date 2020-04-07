You Could Win Two Free Tickets To See Juventus Next Year By Buying These Delicious Easter Treats In Malta

Easter is finally here and while it may be a bit more doom and gloom than previous years, there’s still a lot to look forward to this religious holiday. It’s that time of year where chocolate eggs, colombe and torte in festa take over our diet and Vivian Food & Beverage are here to bring us some of the finest Easter desserts from none other than Italy’s very own Balocco.

Malta is now stocked up with Balocco Easter products from colourful, themed children’s easter eggs to colombe ready to go with a warm cup of tea.

But there’s much more to gain from Balocco’s Easter products than a full, satisfied belly. It’s the season of good charity and Vivian Food & Beverage is feeling extra generous this year… WIN: Vivian and Balocco are giving away two VIP tickets to three lucky winners to see reigning Seria A champions Juventus play at Allianz Stadium next year!

Not only will you have the chance to see Juventus play live with the purchase of a Balocco Easter product, but if you win, you’ll be watching the Turin team weave their magic from some of the best seats in the house. Three pairs of VIP tickets are up for grabs at Balocco’s Sponsor Box at the Allianz Stadium and all you have to do is buy some delectable Easter treats. After that, just send a photo of your receipt to Vivian Food & Beverage’s Facebook or Instagram via private message – showing the name of the outlet, date of purchase, and the product description. But wait! In order to be eligible for the giveaway, you must purchase a Balocco Easter product from one of the following outlets… and bear with us, because this is a long list.

Attard – Scotts Supermarket, Maypole, Balzan – The Old Railway Confectionery, B’Bugia – Maypole, Arthur & Sons bakery, Qajjenza Mini Market, B’Kara – Smart Supermarket, Maypole, James Delicatessen, Navarrino Confectionery, V&J Self Service, Bormla – Independence Store, Buġibba – Maypole, Trolees, Dingli – Santa Marija Self Service, Fgura – Chain Supermarket Fgura, Maypole, Għaxaq – Maypole, Gozo – Arkadia Gozo, Ta Dirjanu Foodstore, Maypole Xewkija, Azzopardi Supermarket, Bernardy Supermarket, Ctown Supermarket, Daily Fresh, Lora’s Supermarket, St. John Foodstore 2, Tas-Sajf Discount Store, Gudja – Micas Convenience Store, Gżira – X-Zone, Ħamrun – Maypole, Elia Cafe, Dolce Frutti, Food Box, Iklin – Maypole, Kirkop – Mb Vending, Mellieħa – Valyou Supermarkets, Maypole, Bottles & Bottles, Ir-Razzett Fruit Shop, Mġarr – Maypole, J & A Mini Market, J & J Supermarket, Needs & Treats, Mosta – Maypole, All-In-One Store, Carlos Mini Market, Savewise Disc Store, Mqabba – Maypole, Msida – Ta’ Gomu, Naxxar – Valyou Supermarkets, Maypole, Scotts Supermarket, Paceville – Arkadia Foodstore, Pembroke – Maypole, Qormi – Farsonsdirect, Guido Vella Cash & Carry, Maypole, Maypole (Ta’ Farsina), Sunny Store, Qrendi – Paul & Mark Mini Market, Rabat – Maypole, Ta Karla Cash & Carry, Buttigieg Bakery, Corner Convenience, Golden Harvest, San Ġwann – Maypole, APG Self Service, Mark’s Self Service, San Pawl – Piscopo’s Cash and Carry, St. Paul’s Mini Market, Santa Venera – Park Towers Supermarkets, Siġġiewi – Bundy Store, Sliema – Tower Supermarket Sliema, Maypole, Brothers Confectionery, Chain Food Store, Meats & Eats, Old College Self Service, St. Julian’s – Park Towers, Valyou Supermarkets, Swieqi – Candy Confectionery, Tarxien – Carter’s Supermarket, Careja Confectionery, Valletta – City Bazaar, Żabbar – Chain Supermarket, Mille Profumi, Maypole, The Convenience Shop, Henry’s Cellar, Żebbuġ – Maypole, Cherries Fruit & Veg, Masters Grocery, Zejtun – Lasco Supermarket, Maypole, and Zurrieq – Step N Shop. Though times might be dark now, the future is bright and Maltese football fanatics have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness one of Europe’s best clubs in action next season and all you have to do is buy some tasty Easter desserts. The best thing is you can send as many receipts in as you’d like ( as long as they are all Balocco of course) before the competition closes on Monday 13th April at 12 pm.