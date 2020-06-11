Give A Helping Paw! Join This Maltese Cleaning Company In Giving Our Furry Friends Some Post-COVID TLC

From cabin fever to bad haircuts, it’s safe to say the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t do anyone any favours. Of course, animal welfare NGOs are no exception. Throughout the pandemic, local animal welfare organisations went through a particularly tough period, what with support from the public significantly dwindling and many volunteers having no choice but to stay home. The main source of funds for most of these NGOs came in the form of fund-raising activities or sales from charity shops – all of which came to a sudden halt with the advent of the pandemic. That’s where local cleaning organisation Bad Boy Cleaners came in.

In light of these unfortunate events, the people over at Bad Boy Cleaners took it upon themselves to give a helping hand to our furry friends in need. The company’s aid extended to a total of three animal welfare NGOs: AAA (Association for Abandoned Animals), CSAF (Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines) and RMJ’s Horse Rescue. Bad Boy Cleaners assigned a whopping 10 cleaners to help with the daily cleaning and upkeep of all three organisations – but that’s not all. They also helped kickstart a flurry of donations to the organisations by donating 30 hand sanitising dispensing machines to each of the three NGOs to be used as part of a fundraising activity.

The animal welfare organisations were incentivized to give away a hand sanitising dispensing machine to any individual who donated a minimum of €30. This gave them the potential of generating a minimum of €900 (or €2,700 across all three organisations) in funds to help with the upkeep of the sanctuaries throughout this tough time. But there’s more; Bad Boy Cleaners’ helping hand extends even further. The company prides itself in being at the forefront of helping those who are most in need. Other NGOs such as Dar Tal-Providenza and Caritas, as well as a number of local councils all around the island. have beneffited from the cleaning company’s generosity.

And if you’re looking to join the movement and help Bad Boy Cleaners out in their charitable initiatives, here’s how you can go about doing so. Donations to the three animal welfare NGOs can be made through a variety of ways: AAA (Association for Abandoned Animals) NGO Number: VO/0092

Revolut: 79730921

PayPal: info@aaamalta.com

Cheques: Addressed to AAA at AAA PO Box 24, Birżebbuġa RMJ Horse Rescue NGO Number: VO/1225

Revolut: 99947633

PayPal: rmjhorserescue@gmail.com

BOV IBAN: MT53VALL22013000000040023793448 CSAF (Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines) NGO Number: VO/0081

Revolut: 79728582

PayPal: csafmaltafunds@gmail.com

BOV IBAN: MT26VALL22013000000040019876298 Please include your contact number when making a donation so that the respective association can get in touch with you. Kindly note that Bad Boy Cleaners is not involved in the collection of donations and that all donations are to be made directly to the chosen association and the collection of hand sanitizer dispensing machines shall be coordinated by the same association. Tag a friend who would like to give a helping hand!

