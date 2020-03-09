Dinner Under Siege: Feast On Authentic Maltese Dishes From Centuries Ago After Old Recipes Uncovered

The year is 1799 and Malta is going through one of its most tumultuous times in recent history. The country is in flames, civil war engulfs the island, brothers are fighting brothers, some in the name of Republican France and others in the name of Britain, Portugal and Sicily and food was a luxury. The Siege of Malta was a defining and ground-breaking period in our long and rich history and now you can have a taste of what life was like within the famine-raged, besieged walls. Heritage Malta is holding an authentic dinner experience based on actual recipes, ingredients and food that the Maltese used to eat during the two years of civil war. A dinner under siege, so to speak. A dinner of those who stood behind the bastions. Those who believed in Liberty, fraternity and equality Is-Suq ta’ Bormla fl-1799 will be held at the Malta Maritime Museum and offers an authentic dining experience where guests will be able to taste history through an eclectic variety of mouth-watering dishes that our ancestors were feasting on as they watched over the harbour during the British blockade. Years of research conducted at the archives of the Malta Maritime Museum have amounted to the discovery of some insightful discoveries including the first-ever newspaper printed in Malta in 1798…

as well as records of ingredients for recipes at the time, some of which will serve as the reference for your dining experience come March 21st.

The dinner will replicate the recipes of the time, ingredient by ingredient, so that you can get the most authentic taste of Maltese history possible. Despite the siege that loomed over them, the Bormla Market still received some of the best foreign produce from their French counterparts in Genoa along with all the rich tastes and flavours of time. And you’ll be treated to the same luxury too. Entrepreneuring Maltese seaman defied the Royal Navy, painted their ship in black tar and sailed out audaciously to bring back food to sell at a profit to their brothers in arms. Dishes will be recreated with an emphasis on using as much local produce as possible, from local cheeses to local barley, and prepared by a dedicated and passionate team of chefs purposely chosen to cook for the evening.

A delectable Lentil Soup, one of the many dishes served on the evening

From soups to dried meat, onions to chestnuts, everything has its place and everything is there for a reason which will be explained to you while you eat by the museums’ dedicated curatorial staff. “It is extremely important that we start talking about this period, 1798 is the genesis of Maltese national identity, a period when we became a nation, a period when our forefathers voted for their first parliament. A moment when a future of a small island state determined its future” Curator Liam Gauci told Lovin Malta. Even the wine served on the night will imitate Maltese drinking habits of the late 18th-century with Italy’s Rosso di Montalcino and Venetian Soave, amongst others, being served on the night. And yes, it’s free-flowing… because how else would you wash down a plate of aged meats and cheeses? But this is much more than a culinary journey through time. The best way to experience history is to taste it and with Heritage Malta’s dinner, you can do just that. The evening is a chance for you to experience and truly understand who we are from the food we eat, where it came from and why we ate it and still eat it today. You’ll be guided through each dish like a true, historic fine-dining experience.