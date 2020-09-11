WATCH: Farewell Astral San Ġwann! This Leading Car Audio Installation Store Is Closing Its Doors

One of Malta’s leading consumer electronics, automation and audiovisual custom installation companies is now ready for the next bold move on its mission to keep providing a stellar service. After more than 47 years in operation, Astral has set its sights on new horizons by streamlining what it has to offer in one Ta’Xbiex store… and also online!

The company is pulling the drapes over its Car Audio Installation store in San Ġwann…

However, worry not! as all your favourite audiovisual equipment, residential and commercial installation services can still be found in Ta’ Xbiex, and you can expect a healthy stock of exclusive products from TVs and projectors to soundbars, home audio, personal electronics, smart lighting and much more.

both in-store and online, because an audiovisual store obviously has an e-commerce site! Astral’s fresh new digital store lets you browse their wide catalogue of goods without leaving your home. Like the super high-tech, awesome Philips Hue…

And you know you’re going to get the best, and most up-to-date, products on the market worldwide. That’s because the family-run business has been around since audiovisual equipment was first a thing and have grown with, and alongside, technological advancements in the residential, corporate and hospitality sectors. Astral’s Ta’ Xbiex store is Malta’s mecca for any consumer electronics or audiovisual goods with 35 skilled employees, from qualified installers to project managers and engineers at the helm, who are able to attend to your technological needs. With this in mind, the store is more equipped now than ever to deal with bigger, business-related projects that will cater to your company’s needs; from installing high-tech meeting room spaces to high-quality sound systems for your post-work parties!