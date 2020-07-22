Showcase And Sell Your Art In Malta With This New Online Artist Hub
2020 has been a turbulent yet paradoxical year for art around the world. On the one hand, albeit unsurprisingly, artists were some of the hardest hit by the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet, it is art that brought us together, as it has always done in times of human desperation.
It was no different for artists in Malta. As the world takes a greater shift online, there lies an opportunity for Malta’s visual talent to connect through the digital world.
Welcome to ArtistHUB
ArtistHUB is exactly as it sounds – a hub and home for artists. It’s a fresh new platform for artists and prospective buyers of local fine art from around the world. The Malta-created website is the new home where artists can be featured and sell their work.
ArtistHUB is for all artists and prospect buyers of fine art honing from around the world. A place where artists – budding, seasoned, experimental and anything in between – can be featured and provide a platform for them to showcase and sell their work.
It is brought to you by Intervisions Ltd and PhotoInk a company with over 20 years in the industry.
ArtistHUB already boasts 12 strong artists
From abstract local artist Josette Fenech to Swedish wildlife photographer Johan Siggesson to Oman-inspired designer and artist Stephanie Borg to the illustrative works of Sergio Muscat, there’s a great varied of quality art that inspires and invigorates.
Browse their minimal designed website, featuring photographs, digital art, paintings and mixed media.
Every piece comes with all the details you need, including their unique titles and a high-quality preview of the work, size and price, to give you a good idea of the original pieces if you’re thinking of adding a nice work to your home, giving a unique gift or simply supporting an artist.
And, should you opt for their array of limited edition pieces, ArtistHUB founders are experts in the print industry, so you know you’re in good hands.
All prints are donned in ArtistHUB Giclée, a fine arts digital print procedure using inkjet printers and prestigious Hahnemühle 305 smooth cotton paper.
This attention to detail allows images to be enhanced to an incredible depth of quality.
In other words, ArtistHUB are here to give attention to both parties: the artist and the client. In fact, this is central to their motto: thinking about you and your investment.