Showcase And Sell Your Art In Malta With This New Online Artist Hub

2020 has been a turbulent yet paradoxical year for art around the world. On the one hand, albeit unsurprisingly, artists were some of the hardest hit by the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic. And yet, it is art that brought us together, as it has always done in times of human desperation.

It was no different for artists in Malta. As the world takes a greater shift online, there lies an opportunity for Malta’s visual talent to connect through the digital world.

Welcome to ArtistHUB

ArtistHUB is exactly as it sounds – a hub and home for artists. It’s a fresh new platform for artists and prospective buyers of local fine art from around the world. The Malta-created website is the new home where artists can be featured and sell their work.