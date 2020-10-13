Engineered With Passion: Meet The Experts Behind Malta’s Tech Innovations

Whether you own a small start-up or a massive corporation, getting your IT matters taken care of by some of the best in the business is a no brainer – and we’ve got the perfect company in mind for just that. Arkafort is easily one of Malta’s most innovative IT companies, but it wasn’t easy getting to the top. Founded back in 2011 as SmartICT, this company changed its name to Arkafort in 2017. Arkafort was founded when a small group of engineers with a burning passion for technology and innovation wanted to transform their hobbies into something bigger.

And boy did they manage. Nowadays, Arkafort’s services cover practically every facet of IT imaginable – we’re talking operations, infrastructure, and software engineering, to mention a few. Not only so, but this company just might be one of Malta’s most versatile IT company. So whatever you or your company are after, be it web design or development, the Arkafort team can do it.

Back in 2018 Arkafort started operating one of the country’s first-ever data centre facility – impressive, right?

This venture came with 24/7 service and helped expand the company’s client-based significantly; so much so that presently, Arkafort has hundreds of clients across the globe. Whether you’re a small, medium, or large company, you can still benefit from Arkafort’s wide range of services. Their three divisions – IT operations, IT infrastructure, and software engineering – are bound to curb whatever IT-related need you or your company might have. But Arkafort’s services go even further.

This company offers a whole range of cloud-based products, and we don’t even know where to start. We’re talking remote, virtual, and dedicated servers, colocation, domains, and cloud telephony. Itching to get on board? Whatever service Arkafort might be executing, rest assured it will be engineered with passion – and their latest video project perfectly encapsulated their dedication for the job.