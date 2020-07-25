Real Estate People Changing Malta’s Property Landscape

Thought you’re going to be seeing that huge triangular structure all over Sliema? Gotcha. Having said that, we’re pretty sure that that very same symbol will be just as recognisable in a couple of months time – and with very good reason.

This A-shaped logo belongs to none other than Alliance, Malta’s next big real estate agency, and we’ve got a couple of points as to why you need to keep your eyes peeled for this up-and-coming company. So get reading! Whilst Alliance might be a spanking new real estate agency, the people who have founded it are anything but green to the industry.

Alliance partners: L to R back row: Francois Spagnol, Dylan Micallef, Michael Bonello, Fabien Debono, Angelo D’Arrigo; L to R front row: Paul Sammut, Gordon Valentino, Aidan Xuereb and Brian Magri. Jay Jay Micallef is not shown.

Built on a readily-existent network of strategically located offices around the island, Alliance prides itself on having one of the most knowledgeable and experienced real estate teams in the country. This company’s made up of more than 160 of Malta’s best-known and most trusted property advisors. So don’t be surprised if any of these names already sound familiar to you.

Alliance management team: L to R back row: George Tabone, Nicky Sammut, Aidan Xuereb, Raphael De Gabriele, James Mallia, Fabien Debono, Jeremy Borg Grech; L to R front row: Gordon Valentino, Ana-Marija Zaviroska, Michael Bonello, Angelo D’Arrigo and Francois Spagnol.

Alliance is managed by founder and CEO Michael Bonello, together with a ten-strong team of partners. We’re talking real estate experts, so it’s safe to say this company’s not messing around. It’s not just its top-notch team that makes Alliance so special though. The company’s corporate structure is supported by the very latest and best of technologies, alongside an executive team of varied industry professionals.

Alliance Executive Team: L to R: Leslie Xerri, Gordon Attard, Michael Bonello, Ivan Bartolo, Frank Borg and Pierre Mizzi.

These professionals are practically redefining the roles of ‘business advisor’ and ‘COO’, Alliance’s executive is set to reach new heights. Constant and consistent training is a key part of this company’s success. With the in-house Alliance Academy providing effective training to a plethora of employees, these real-estate giants are looking to ensure the highest possible levels of stakeholder satisfaction. All whilst working to create what just might be the most innovative networking platform across Malta (and Gozo).