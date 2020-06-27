All Day, All Night! Five Star Hotel Weekender Is Here To Salvage Your Maltese Summer

One of the hottest highlights in Malta’s summer has just been announced, mixing a beautiful five-star seaside hotel with some of Malta’s finest DJs for an unforgettable weekender. Taking inspiration from international party hotspots like Ibiza, G7 and Sound Salon have teamed up with Vibe FM to launch the Hotel Takeover Summer 2020 – and it’s looking unmissable already. Prices are starting from €145 per person – and you can even use your €80 government vouchers for accommodation & hospitality to grab yourself a supreme room at the Radisson Blu in St George’s Bay, breakfast included, with access to all of the shows throughout the weekend. So that means that if you utilize your government voucher, it’s basically €65 per person for the whole weekend. WOW. You can find all the info for the weekender here – but let’s break it down real quick.

1. Who needs Ibiza!? Get ready for three days and two nights full of parties, music and chilling out in one of the most stylish seaside zones in Malta. The hotel will be closed entirely for you during the takeover, only allowing guests who are ready to party in style in all weekend. Having a private five-star hotel for you and a select group of people ain’t too shabby, especially with all the good music and multiple DJ areas at your fingertips. The event will be happening right at the peak of the Maltese summer, easily making this one of the coolest ways to take the heat off for a weekend.

2. You’ll be spending the weekend inside the luxurious Radisson Blu. Party-goers will have the whole place for themselves, with all the amenities, pools and parking you could ever need – talk about heaven.

Cannonball or dive?

3. And get ready to dance your socks off to Malta’s hottest music selectors. The line-up has yet to be announced, but judging from the teaser video that’s already been launched, you can expect all of G7 and Sound Salon’s biggest names, plus some new faces to keep it fresh.

4. It’s all going down between Friday 17th and Sunday 19th July. If you want to be at one of the major events going down in Malta this summer, just follow this link to book your very own five-star room!

5. The Line-Up for the weekend is as follows… Alvin Gee, Andrew, Bak, BennyGee, Carlo Gerada, Daan, Dave, Debrii, D-Rey, GeM, Koroma, Kugene, Lex, Micimago, Miggy, MyKill, Nikky Z , Pierre Cordina, Sara, Stef & Supre. Joined by the Vibe Fm Crew Nate, Frank & Rossi and Abel, JD & Martina!

6. With rooms being booked by the hour, make sure you get yours sorted now. You can choose between a number of different rooms depending on your needs. Go for a double, triple or quadruple room, depending if you want some along time with someone special, or are ready to have the weekend of your life with the gang.

Get your tickets now by following the link and tag the real party people to get the ultimate weekender officially on!