WATCH: Treating The Planet Right Earned This Maltese Man A Free Kayak

In the face of climate change, being more eco-conscious in our day to day lives should be a goal in itself. But… its always nice to be noticed for your environmental dedication. Eco-conscious leaders PT Matic wanted to do just that, giving away a completely recycled kayak to one lucky winner of their creative up-cycling competition.

As one of Malta’s leading eco-conscious companies, competition-creators PT Matic are experts in keeping our islands safe and pristine. Whether it’s on land, air, sea or waste-handling, their engineers, experts and emergency response team offer tailor-made services for whatever challenge is presented. Need to sanitise your company premises to protect against COVID-19? PT Matic are your friends. Got some hazardous waste that needs disposing of? Or perhaps you want to level up your business to be as eco-friendly as possible? Essentially, PT Matic cover practically all services that could fall under the sphere of the environment. PT Matic ‘s DIY competition wasn’t just about rewarding people’s eco-friendly creativeness at home, but a chance to raise awareness about the issue of marine litter – an area they hold expertise in.

Contestants put their creative hats on and submitted their best DIY up-cycled creations in the chance to snag a brand new Odyssey kayak… which was entirely made of marine litter! And the submissions exceeded expectations… From sleek lighting fixtures made of bottle caps, wooden-stump lamps, the ‘tieqa ta’ barra’ table, plastic rafts and many more, it was certainly a close call.

But only one contestant could be the winner. It was Aleta and Stevan, whose awesome lighting fixtures got them a fresh floatable way to cruise the sea. Clearly, Stevan and his kids were delighted with their new state-of-the-art kayak. I’m sure they’ll be off on some sea adventures in the coming months! Well done!

Stevan Pecorella and his two little boys together with the PT Matic team

The prize Calypso kayak, made completely of marine litter, was created by those who share PT Matic’s dedication to our planet.

Stevan Pecorella : Competition Winner!

"I've always been passionate about making a difference in the world. The problem of plastic pollution in the ocean is a critical one so I started doing clean-ups by kayak," the Odyssey Innovation creator Rob explained, adding that those cleanups lead to the a-ha moment to create the floatable. Then the Odyssey kayak was born – an innovative solution to help beach cleaners get to hard to reach places. Now, the company works with businesses and innovators to tackle marine pollution. PT Matic are always ready to reach out and collaborate with those who share similar beliefs, whether it's the innovative creators of that kayak or prompting those DIY recycled submissions for a better tomorrow. Just imagine how we could all change the world if we were all a little more eco-conscious. Until, then PT Matic will clean up your environmental mess.

