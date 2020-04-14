Safe And Sound: This Company In Malta Provides Professional Carers For Your Loved Ones

In these times of uncertainty, we’re all taking extra precautions to take care of our loved ones. Whether it’s following health officials advice, taking hygiene more seriously and staying indoors to protecting our vulnerable, safety is not something we take for granted when caring for our families. Enter AGV Cleaning Outsourcing Hospitality AGV can help keep your mind at rest and provide that extra care to protect your loved ones. Their outsourcing hospitality services include private carers who don’t cut any corners when it comes to precautionary measures and safety.

How does it work? AGV’s private carers provide professional services to help with your needs from personal care to household tasks and are available to work on a live-in basis too. To minimise the risk of transmission, the care workers are subject to two weeks of quarantine before entering any household and strictly omit any visitors into their own homes. They are also provided with necessary protective equipment to conduct regular monitoring such as temperature checks and coughing (to which they are provided with disposable gloves and masks, of course.) Carers would also aid in the daily disinfection of private households to ensure maximum precaution. Moreover, having live-in carers would ensure they are only in contact with the person being cared for.