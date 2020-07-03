Stay Cool This Summer And Save Up To 30% At This Maltese Store

The scorching sun is slowly but surely infiltrating every inch of our tiny island. With temperatures rising like crazy, you’ll soon see people dreading the outdoors and voluntarily choosing to stay inside for some semblance of fresh air. This leaves us with two choices – keep your air conditioner on 24/7 and get a sky-high electricity bill, or sulk in the humid heap that your home will soon turn into.

Don’t worry, local home-improvement product supplier Adore More is here to save the day. Read on to find out how. Having been in the game for 12 years, Adore More’s got a whole lot of experience and a whole lot of products to help you make the most of your home.

From doors and blinds to partitions and fences, Adore More supplies products from some of the best brands in the game – think Koemmerling, Schuco and Elvial, which are basically the Ferrari, Porsche, and Maserati of the external aperture world. Considering the outstanding quality offered by these brands, these products are worth every penny.

Adore More is also Malta’s leading distributor for external apertures made from uPVC – which stands for ‘un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride’ (quite a mouthful, we know). This material is used in a whole variety of doors and windows that they’ve got on offer – and there’s a very good reason behind that.

Not only are uPVC fixtures weatherproof, but unlike other metals, they’re also great at keeping the inside of your home cold. You really don’t need to do much to keep these fixtures working to their full potential either. uPVC doesn’t rot and is resistant to corrosion, so a quick wipe-down with some water and detergent is pretty much the full extent of their upkeep. If that wasn’t enough to sway you, uPVC can be recycled as often as ten times, making it one of the most environmentally friendly materials out there. So not only will these fixtures make your life way easier, they’re also an asset to the environment.