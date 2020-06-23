9 Ways To Elevate Your BBQ Game And Impress Your Friends This Summer In Malta

Temperatures are heating up and the sun keeps scorching our skin. We all know what that means. BBQ season is upon us. We’ve teamed up with the people behind J&M Butcher to give you some insider recipes to kick your BBQ game up a notch this summer. Here we go! 1. Marinated Lamb Shanks

We all know and love a good seared lamb shank drenched in some silky sauce – but did you know you could prepare this prime meal from the comfort of your own BBQ? Rub the shanks down with some olive oil, dried herbs, and spices and throw it in the fridge for at least an hour. Whilst the meat’s sitting, prepare a quick honey and lemon juice glaze and baste it all over the lamb whilst it’s cooking on the grill. 2. Grilled Venison

Yeah, we didn’t know you could get venison in Malta either. This meat’s not only delicious, but it’s also relatively low-calorie and surprisingly nutritious. We recommend whipping up a quick marinade for your venison – something on the lines of some lemon juice, olive oil, garlic and Worcestershire sauce. Let the meat soak up the juices for a couple of hours, then throw it on the grill and cook it the same way you’d cook a good steak. 3. Beef Kebabs

Kebabs are an essential component of your staple summer BBQ and J&M Butcher saves you the hassle of dirtying up your counter-tops with their freshly-prepared in-house beef kebabs. They’re made with some prime quality Irish Angus Rump and a couple of slices of onion, bell pepper, and cherry tomatoes – providing you with some much needed freshness under the scorching Maltese sun. 4. Pre-Cooked Pork Ribs

Pork ribs are the sort of meal you should cook well or not at all – and it ain’t easy to whip up a mouthwatering batch of BBQ ribs. The team at J&M Butcher came through with their very own pre-cooked pork ribs, and rest assured they’re made with utmost care. J&M’s ribs are slathered in some smokey BBQ rub and then left to cook sous vide for 12 hours. This method of cooking makes sure that all the meat is cooked evenly to juicy perfection. 5. Barbecued Rabbit

This meat sis practically synonymous with Maltese culinary culture, but we’ve thought up a new (and equally delicious) way to get your fenek-fix during the summer months. Mince up some garlic, rosemary, honey, and olive oil and slather it all over your rabbit pieces – if you’re looking for a smokier flavour, you can replace the marinade with some BBQ sauce. Then throw it all on the grill for about ten minutes and serve it up with some salad, grilled vegetables, or whatever tickles your fancy. Delicious. 6. Hot & Spicy Chicken Breast

This one’s a crowd pleaser. Think of one person who doesn’t like chicken. Impossible, right? Well, J&M Butcher is set on kicking your chicken game up a notch with its in-house hot and spicy chicken breast. Throw a couple of breasts down on the grill to get them charred and delicious and serve them up on some toasted burger buns or with some coleslaw and salad. Doesn’t get much better than that. 7. Italian Sausages

Gone are the days of having to settle for some embarrassing excuse of a sausage during your next summer BBQ, ‘cause J&M Butcher’s got its own regiment of freshly-made, in-house bangers. Their Italian sausages sparked our interest in particular, made solely out of fresh boneless pork shoulder and some salt and pepper – no mystery pink slime! Serve these bad boys up as a starter or side dish and rest assured you’ll be leaving your mates wanting more. 8. Irish Angus Fillet

This one’s for when you’re serving up a killer grilled Sunday lunch for some mates you’re trying to impress. Not much goes into cooking a great fillet, but the results are pretty much always out of this world. Simply get your BBQ piping hot and glaze your Irish Angus Fillets with some olive oil, then sprinkle a generous amount of salt and pepper and place them on the grill. It shouldn’t take any longer than 12 minutes to cook your fillets to medium – just make sure to let them rest afterwards. 9. Saucy Duck Breast

Duck’s already pretty flavoursome on its own, but whip up a quick glaze to go with it and your mouth will be watering quicker than you can say ‘BBQ duck breast’. Whisk together some honey, Chinese five-spice, olive oil, and vinegar, and brush it evenly all over your duck breasts. Cook them for around four minutes on each side and serve them up alongside some crunchy coleslaw.

J&M Butcher are well-stocked up with all the meats we mentioned in this article – and more!