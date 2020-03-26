9 Tips and Tricks To Thrive When Working From Home In Malta

I don’t want to mention the dreaded ‘c’ word, but because of it, more people around the world and on our little islands have begun adjusting to working at home. So whether you’re a pro- remote worker or new to the whole concept, these tips are sure to help you make the best out of the situation. 1. Maintain a clear daily schedule So you’re working from home. I know your first temptation is to stay in your pyjamas, wake up a few minutes before your work day starts (guilty of this myself a few times). A schedule will help you maximise productivity and help you remain focused. Write out a timetable of what your day looks like. Also, having a shower in the morning will keep you feeling fresh, followed by breakfast and CHANGE OUT OF THOSE PYJAMAS. (even to a different pair of, let’s call them work pyjamas).

2. Declutter! Cluttered space, cluttered mind. Purge all possible distractions. Make sure your workspace is clean and minimal. Stick to the bare necessities – a laptop, writing materials, good lighting and a big jug of water.

3. Coordinate with housemates The majority of us live with other people and don’t have the luxury of a private space beyond the bedroom. Be sure to inform other people in the living quarters of when you are not to be disturbed, and when its ok to ask you to binge-watch Netflix shows together.

4. Schedule daily team meetings While it sounds obvious, maintaining contact with your work team is a good way to keep everyone in the loop and encourage each other for another day of work at home.

5. Avoid multitasking Focus on one task at a time. This sounds simple, but we’re not as good at sticking to it as we’d like to believe. Give all your focus to the task at hand, and if its one that requires significant time, break it up into smaller tasks to complete throughout the day. Also, avoid doing household chores or anything not unrelated to work within scheduled work hours, although…

6. You should still take your work break Just because you are working from the comfort of your home, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a break. A pause from the workload is crucial to avoid burnout. You could even schedule your break with your favourite co-worker. Video call them, and try not to talk about anything work-related.

7. Call at least one colleague a day Beyond team meetings, I like to call one teammate a day for a good rant and laugh. It’s a great way to keep spirits high and reminds you that you’re not alone.

8. Avoid the temptations of junk food Staying at home can be synonymous with binge eating our favourite junk, but avoid over-doing it. We need to keep our immune systems in tip-top shape, so eat plenty of fruit, vegetables and home-cooked meals (and a little exercise, please).

9. Sign off at the end of the day Inform your colleagues of when you’re done for the day. And then, shut off all work noise. This is your time to focus on other chores or activities. Be sure to make time to exercise, work on that project you left on the back-burner and be sure to do something that brings you joy.

