7 Surprising Facts About Working As A Maltese State School Teacher

While there’s no doubt of the important role teachers play in educating tomorrow’s generation, it’s also known that it’s intense work. Indeed, Malta’s educators constantly work to intellectually inspire our youth, whether in state, church or independent schools, and it’s safe to say their efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. The Ministry of Education and Employment acknowledges their vital place in our community and is constantly working to make conditions for Malta’s educators as sound as ever. From intense investments to solid collective agreements, there are plenty of reasons as to why being a state teacher for our youth is a great career option.

Here are seven positive facts that may surprise you about being a teacher in state schools today.

1. Investment puts teachers front and centre Fact: there has never been as much investment in our education system. Over the past few years, the Ministry of Education has invested on unprecedented levels, focusing on school infrastructure, computers, IT equipment for improved teaching grades conditions and emphasis on professional development as today. This focused investment puts educators front and centre as the vital key in successful schooling. Thank you teachers! 2. Being a state school teacher is joining a team of young, innovative educators To be an educator in state schools in Malta is to join an energetic young team within the Education Sector. This means our education system is always ready to embrace the latest in reforms and always looking for fresh ways to improve how we educate tomorrow’s leaders. 3. Malta’s state educators are paid more than some European counterparts This may surprise you but it’s true! Taking into account the cost of living and income tax, Eurostat statistics show that Maltese and Gozitan teachers earn more than their French, Italian, English and Finnish counterparts. This debunks the myth of teaching whilst being morally satisfying, does not reflect it financially. Nice!

4. Teachers now have fewer students in class thanks to a new collective agreement A collective agreement signed for 2018-2022 guarantees not just financial benefits, but is indicative of a wider effort to instil more respect and dignity with the teaching roles. One of the reforms in the agreement means that teachers have reduced limits of students in class, allowing them to give more focused care on each and every one. Secondary school teachers will only teach a maximum of 26 students; 28 for those teaching primary and around 15 for kindergarten teachers. Plus, the Secondary Schools’ maximum teaching load is that of 25 lessons and Heads of Department’s a maximum of 10 lessons. Speaking of this new agreement… 5. Now, teachers’ progress from one salary scale to another is quicker than ever… and other financial schemes have also been added Teachers now have the opportunity to progress from one salary scale to another within six years instead of eight. Schemes such as the New Works Resource Allowance gives education officers the ability to benefit from allowances of €638 to €553 for a teacher in 2020. Meanwhile, Educators working at Resource Centers or Learning Support Centers have an allowance ranging from €638 (Head) and €425 for LSEs in 2020. Just one of the initiatives, this encourages educators to constantly improve their methods of teaching to keep our high education standards the best they can be. 6. Teachers are entitled (and encouraged!) to take paid study leave Another benefit for the state school educators is the opportunity to take a sabbatical, or paid study leave. Without stating the obvious advantage of this, it allows you to focus on personal goals, find inspiration to think outside the box and feel rejuvenated to return and grow into their roles. 7. Finally, they get set weekly hours of ‘non-contact time’ with students OK, being passionate about students is a prerequisite for a job like this, but it doesn’t mean you don’t need time away to focus on preparing material. Primary school teachers are now entitled to 150 minutes per week away from children, and Kindergarten Educators get 90 minutes per week. Moreoever, LSEs with one-to-one full-time students have a non-contact time of 15 minutes per day.

All in all, it pays to be a government school educator in Malta. The Ministry for Education and Employment remains committed towards excellence in education through – but not only – better school infrastructure, improved pedagogy and more autonomous school leadership. So if you’ve been thinking about becoming a teacher in Malta, this could very well be your best opportunity at going for it! For more information check this out.