Check Out These Seven Initiatives Dedicated To Improving Malta’s Quality Of Life

There are forces out there you might not know by name that are fighting for a better Malta for all of us. Malta’s Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection and Public Cleansing has quietly been on the front of fresh initiatives to improve our everyday lives on the island. From education to making sure our public places are pristine to regulate Malta’s competition and product safety to protect consumers, the junior ministry under the Ministry of Tourism is always striving to do better. Here are seven initiatives dedicated to improving the quality of local islanders’ lives: 1. Shaping an economy for consumers

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) has undergone a significant transformational process over the years. The entity, which safeguards consumers’ interests and promotes competition is now geared towards ensuring that consumers are given even more priority in the future of the economy and that Malta has well-functioning markets. Essentially, they are ensuring that for every euro put into competition regulation, they have a thirty euro return.

2. A cleaner Malta for everyone

Malta is reaching the next level of cleanliness, which has been especially boosted by the need to achieve the excellent hygienic standard in face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The secretariat has since launched a 24/7 cleaning service called Clean Malta, ensuring that public spaces are sanitized and local councils are being supported to ensure Malta is as clean and healthy as possible.

3. Education, Education, Education!

It’s a widely agreed stance that investing in education is investing in the future and this secretariat has pushed towards increased funding in education. Whilst the MCCAA is leading nation information campaigns, last year saw the Malta Medicine Authority (MMA), an entity under the secretariat, launch its own educational centre. The launch of the Academy for Patient-Centred Excellence and Innovation in Regulatory Sciences last year gives students the chance to follow advanced courses and to follow the Medicines Authority’s professional work on research projects, putting Malta on the map for innovation in the public health and medicinal sector. An interesting field for pharmaceutical students on offer right now is…cannabis for medical purposes!

4. Looking to a resilient and sustainable economy

Speaking of medical cannabis, the secretariat is looking to keep Malta’s economy green by working with the MMA to establish the framework for the regulation of medicinal cannabis. Besides the health benefits, the interest in drug innovation also stems from the fact that it attracts hundreds of new jobs for Malta. The MCCAA is also in a position to support Malta as an efficient regulator of the 21st century.

5. Protecting consumers from dangerous products

The MCCAA protects consumers from dangerous products which are recalled or withdrawn from the market to make sure consumers’ safety remains a priority. It provides immediate and regular updates to the nation about items that may do us harm, from pesticides in food to products dangerous for children. In other words, the MCCAA is key to our safety.

6. Building trust through better redress

Consumer redress is the complaint-handling procedure through which consumers seek compensation or to solve the problems that occur when buying products or services. As a top priority for the secretariat, the MCCAA has successfully obtained EU funding for a €120,000 project to enhance alternative dispute resolution through training, processes development, IT infrastructure and communication initiatives. This allows businesses, consumers and the government to build better trust for years ahead. Go Malta!

7. And finally, developing Malta’s quality infrastructure

The Secretariat is developing Malta’s quality infrastructure at various level through entities within its portfolio. In fact, the MCCAA certified 600 entities through its various schemes to ensure quality is streamlined. Beyond the MCCAA, the Malta Laboratories Network is supporting local laboratories to update their technical infrastructure whilst the National Accreditation Board accredited over 25 entities.