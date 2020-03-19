Kitchen Quarantine: 7 Conversations Every Family In Malta Is Having Right Now

We’re three months into 2020 and its safe to say this year is not one anyone’s going to forget. As Malta attempts to control the virus outbreak, life has turned to the great indoors. Look, we’re all house-bound for a while, which means more time in the kitchen, whether it’s stocking up the cupboards, panic cooking a twelve course meal or perhaps having conversations sounding like these: 1. That difficult decision post-panic splurge at Lidl “Shall we enjoy ourselves with great meals while we still can or shall we start rationing?” Such quandary.

2. Those daily attempts to omit the ‘C word’ from conversations “Can. we. please. try to have a conversation that doesn’t involve coronavirus?” “Sure.” *lasts 10 minutes*

3. That reality check for when Youtube conspiracies get the best of you… “Nanna, for the hundredth time, spring rolls are not going to give you coronavirus.” Step away from the 3am Youtube conspiracies, boomers. At least, this debunked misconception provides some good news. Keep munching on that Chinese take-out guys, we all deserve a treat right now.

4. That sit-down talk with your house-mate who decided cooking is their new ‘passion’ “What do you want to eat today?” They ask, pulling the seventh tray of cupcakes out the oven. There are three sad looking attempts at soufflé on the counter, a kilo of fresh timpana, oh, and six take-out boxes they impulsively bought through Bolt Food.

5. Using coronavirus as an excuse to end arguments “3 METRE DISTANCE PLEASE. And wash your hands, thank you.”

6. That well-needed reminder “Aren’t you supposed to be at work?” “Yeah…I’m working from home now…”

7. And words are not needed in this case The echoing scream of mothers chucking us out of the kitchen after somehow burning pasta water and turning the kitchen into this (sorry ma).

