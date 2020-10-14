Enhance Your Career By Taking These Short Courses Tailor-Made For The Maltese Workforce

You might be working your dream job, but that doesn’t mean you should stop investing in yourself.

21 Academy was established a couple of years ago and this amazing initiative is the brainchild of locally-renowned employment lawyer Roselyn Borg. With over 16 years of experience in both local and foreign law spheres, Borg knows exactly what it takes to develop and deliver a well-rounded and holistic training programme. No wonder she’s 21 Academy’s Head.

The academy’s Operations Director, Angelito Sciberras, also has a couple of impressive experiences and qualifications under his belt. Having worked in the health care, journalism, marketing, sports, and administration fields, Sciberras is more than qualified to assist in the creation and running of 21 Academy’s courses.

But before we go into the ins-and-outs of each of 21 Academy’s courses, here are three reasons why they’re a cut above the rest: They’re all tailor-made for the Maltese market

Designed locally

Delivered by qualified professionals in the respective fields working in the Maltese market

You can get 70% of your course fees back through the Get Qualified scheme

A number of courses are accredited Tempting right? Now read through 21 Academy’s courses and take your pick – just a warning though, you might be spoilt for choice. 1. Award in Company Law Fundamentals

Spread out over ten two-and-a-half-hour sessions, this short course will go through the ins-and-outs of company law using plain language and practical examples. This course focuses on facets of company law that are particularly relevant to in-house lawyers, lawyers working in private practice, directors, company secretaries, CEOs and business owners, accountants, and chief financial officers. Setting up and running a company in Malta is different to anywhere else in the world because company’s in Malta are regulated by Maltese law. The Award in Company Law Fundamentals is offered in collaboration with Camilleri Preziosi Advocates and will keep you informed about the legal obligations and day-to-day business operations of a company. 2. Award in Payroll Fundamentals

This course, built from the ground up by 21 Academy, offers lessons about the principles of payroll, related employment law, and data privacy implications. It gives participants the tools to process payroll in Malta. Spread out over 10 online lectures spanning 2.5 hours each, course participants will be encouraged to ask questions, participate in discussions, and share ideas or experiences related to the subject matter. The Award in Payroll Fundamentals especially targets administrative and office employees, HR and payroll professionals, directors, managers, and business owners. 3. Award in Anti-Money Laundering & Funding of Terrorism

For this course, 21 Academy joined forces with Camilleri Preziosi Advocates and Komply to provide students with an understanding of the Anti-Money Laundering framework and obligations. The Award in Anti-Money Laundering & Funding of Terrorism is spread out over ten two-and-a-half hour sessions and will be taking place entirely online. This course will also cover the key components surrounding money laundering and terrorist financing and is perfect for anyone taking working in related sectors; we’re talking compliance officers and managers, risk officers, in-house lawyers, and money laundering reporting officers. 4. Warrant Prep Course

This one’s pretty self-explanatory. The advocate’s warrant exam is literally two and a half months away and 21 Academy wants to make sure that exam-takers are perfectly prepared. The Warrant Prep Course is made up of seven lectures and a follow-up session, each taught by lawyers with particular expertise in their respective fields. So from legal ethics to civil and criminal procedure, this course will cover it all. This course is on offer at the crazy price of €195, so you better sign up whilst places are still available.

But that’s not all! More new courses are expected to be launched shortly and will be delivered come February. Until the year ends, 21 Academy also has two workshops on offer covering two very different topics. The first one, titled ‘The Employment Contract: Drafting Woes’, is all about going through the main points which most employment contracts should cover to guarantee effective drafting. The second, titled ‘Introduction to Health & Safety’ targets managers in a bid to provide them with an understanding of their health and safety responsibilities at the workplace. From risk assessments to legal responsibilities, this three-hour workshop will provide you with a solid basis for all things health and safety related.