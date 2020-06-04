This Hip Sliema Beach Club And Spa Hotel Is A Safe And Spacious Place To Chill

Summer is just around the corner, and we’ve heard it all before – it’s going to be a little different to what we’re used to. Perhaps we won’t be jetting off for cheap holidays as often as we used to, but listen, this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. Because who says you have to leave the island for a well-deserved, indulgent vacation?

Besides being more eco-conscious, staycations are all the rage in the era of that virus. In other words, you don’t have to look far beyond our shores for the perfect getaway… … and that’s where The 1926 Hotel and Spa comes in.

Situated in the heart of bustling Sliema, this gorgeous hotel is where sustainability meets luxury and ambience meets all-rounded perfection. The hotel boasts seven types of rooms to host you and whoever you deem fit to indulge with, from their crisply-designed standard rooms to their signature suites named after their founder, entrepreneurial giant Sunny Borg. They’re also all fitted with luxurious Frette linen, for the perfect night’s sleep. Because God knows we’ve all earned a good night’s sleep after this winter.

But here’s what sets 1926 ahead of the rest; it’s also where chic design meets fancy hi-tech. The hotel’s self-check-in facilities are the future of uncomplicated arrivals. Before you get to the hotel, you’ll receive a room PIN so you can head straight up to your room and start your stay as smoothly and hassle-free as ever. If this is the future, we want it. Meanwhile, all rooms are decked out with SuitePad technology which will help you navigate all the important information about the hotel’s services and even let you communicate with the staff. If you’re peckish after checking-in (hard word, we know) you can check out their restaurant Margaux, or maybe…

Kick-off your time off with a trip to The 1926’s state-of-the-art spa

Forget all you know about spas, because The 1926 Spa has given the pampering space a whole new, luxurious meaning. Take your time deciding on which bespoke wellness experiences tickle your fancy, from beauty treatments, facials and massages to their holistic ‘Resense’ collections.

Resense, the Swiss company that has shaped some of the world’s most luxurious spas, offer collective experiences that will make you feel like a different person afterwards. Try the ‘Complete’ Collection and let their spa professionals pamper you like royalty. Or perhaps, take a dip in their Aquatonic pool. The hi-tech pool combines different water massage zones, jet baths and counter-current zones that address all your body’s needs. When you’re done, relax with a book on their tepidarium beds or grab your pamper buddy for a sweat session in their Fitness Room. Pampering perfection! OK, let’s talk about that beach club.

This is the clear attraction of your restful summer ahead. Their newly-furnished club sits just opposite the hotel, tucked away on the shores of Sliema. The 1926 Beach Club sets a dreamy backdrop for the perfect day of relaxation under the Mediterranean sun… and access is included for all guests, of course. Let’s take a moment to appreciate their newly mosaiced infinity pool

Picture it: you and your closest companions lounging by their stunning infinity pool, as chill-out beats help you unwind through the day.

And while you’re down there, why not savour their fresh new menu? You’ll be happy to know they’ve just launched a new fusion menu, prepared by pro chefs, focusing on crafting modern takes on dishes from across the world.

Dig in at the restaurant, or let’s be honest here, by your sun-lounger with a cocktail in the other hand. Try the gourmet tapas: chicken gyozas, beef bao buns, vegan bucatini kale pesto, or the buttermilk Korean chicken burger. Or take it in turns to try them all out, because they all sound delicious TBH.

OK, enough about the idyllic scene, the real question is: is it safe?

As safe as it can be. The 1926 Hotel and Spa had made safety a central priority for every experience. Its already earned its COVID-19 compliance certificate, with daily fumigations of sunbeds, tables, chairs and surfaces as well as ensuring that social distancing measures are in place all day, every day. Also, all the staff wears masks and visors, so you can keep your mind at rest when it comes to keeping safe.