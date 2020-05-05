11 Fashion Items Every Young Maltese Fashionista Will Want In Their Wardrobe

We all love to play dress up when we’re younger and those who are born with a good fashion sense now have more of a reason to do so. K Fashion is an online multi-brand store that offers the latest and trendiest fashion collections for babies, kids and even teenagers! And the online store includes some of the biggest luxury brands which pretty much makes it the perfect store for the young fashionistas out there. From Michael Kors shoes to Hugo Boss kids wear, the online store houses designer products that are both in-style and comfortable which is all we are ever looking for – especially when we’re kids! And if you know anything about fashion, you’re going to fall in love with this store. In fact, there are at least 11 items young fashionistas are absolutely going to adore and beg you to add to their wardrobe.

1. A Hugo Boss t-shirt If you’re a boy, you want to look like a boss – right?! A Hugo Boss t-shirt doesn’t only make you look cool, it makes you feel cool too and it’s the perfect statement for any young fashionista out there.

2. A backpack A backpack is a must for any young soul out there. Whether it be for storing books, homework or your pyjamas for a sleepover, every kid needs a bag to get around! K Fashion’s Hugo Boss Bag is perfect for all that and fits snug on any kid out there.

3. A pair of white sneakers Who doesn’t love a good pair of sneakers? You can tell a lot about someone from the shoes they wear which means you don’t want to be going out with anything sub-par. These Michael Kors sneakers are the ultimate gold and white fashion statement for a teenage girl… and you know you need them.

4. A chic summer DKNY dress It’s all about summer vibes right now and girls want to look stylish and be comfortable at the same time. DKNY ticks both those boxes with their range of exquisite clothing that make for the coolest summer outfits!

5. Michael Kors sliders Summer is around the corner and we want to hit the beach in style. We’re going to be spending every waking moment out in the glorious sun and we want to look good when we do which is why Michael Kors sliders are the perfect everyday luxury pair of comfy shoes.

6. Some marble leggings Children are always on the run whether it be at a playground or in your living room. A pair of DKNY marble leggings don’t just look cool but they’re soft, stretchy and elastic which makes it perfect for any occasion really.

7. A stylish swimsuit Summer means plenty of swimming which also means a new swimsuit is in order. K Fashion’s range of swimwear is both elegant, appealing and practical in that they provide some real UV50+/UPF 50+ protection against the sun. Also, they’re absolutely gorgeous!

8. That Bordeaux dress We love it when simplicity and fashion meet. This striped Bordeaux dress is perfect for any occasion, whether it be a trip to the park or a family dinner, its elastic waistbands mean that it’s super easy to slip on and voila you’re out of the door in no time!

9. A cute baby outfit Style starts from day one and nothing’s cuter than a baby sporting a bright and elegant outfit. A shortie is a quick, easy and fashionable way to dress your baby which pays particular attention to detail amidst its simplicity including some tasteful wooden buttons – too cute.

10. One of WHEAT’s summer dresses You can never go wrong with a lovely linen or organic cotton dress! K Fashion’s range of girls dresses have that rustic appeal while also remaining super à la mode and cute – deserving for any girl out there who loves a fresh look!

11. A Tinker Bell outfit Last but not least is a gorgeous looking Tinker Bell set with an accompanying tulle skirt that is magical in every way possible… and it’s organic – girls will go crazy for this summer outfit!

K Fashion doesn’t just offer great products, they offer a great service too. The online fashion store has an express delivery service that caters to both local and international customers and will deliver for free if you spend €50 or more (locally). And because they care about their customers that much, the store is also offering €10 off when you spend over €100 on their store! Just use the promo code STAYSAFE10FREE on checkout.