Gotta Watch ‘Em All! 100+ Maltese Artists Unite For An Epic Festival Full Of Virtual Events

It’s never been as important to support and celebrate Malta’s art scene as it is in 2020. Festivals Malta’s, The Malta International Arts Festival is an annual ode to creativity on the islands and beyond, and this year, despite having to shift to the virtual, MIAF will be as engaging as ever.

When?

The Malta International Arts Festival hits off this week, from 19th June till 5th July, and will feature hundreds of Malta’s finest performers from three disciplines – dance, music and theatre.

Where?

The whole festival can be viewed on the web, with the whole thing shown on MIAF’s Facebook page and on their website.

What is it?

The 17-day programme consists of 17 video performances focusing on original monologues; classic music ensembles; powerful dance pieces with original live music; performances by impressively large artist collectives and a look at their highlight performances from last year.

You can read more about the full-line up here.

Impressively large artist collectives?

Yes, impressively large artist collectives. There will be three videos during the festival, featuring over 100 local artists! Let me give you a little run down of these three pieces:

The MIAF Dance Collective

As the name suggests, this is a collaborative piece between 22 dancers, each contributing a short, original choreography – each performance will be crafted into a single, seamless dance piece. Which may or may not make you want to dust off your dancing shoes.