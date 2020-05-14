With 3 Traffic Fatalities In A Week, Why Isn’t Malta Tackling The Tarmac Virus?

It’s easy to see why people are terrified of COVID-19. We had little control over its outbreak and have been forced to adapt to combat the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

With three traffic fatalities in the space of a week, questions must be asked why drastic measures have never been applied to tackle the tarmacked virus.

Since COVID-19 first hit the islands, four have died with police catching eager speedsters on a regular basis. Two other people died in the preceding three months.

The issue is not even new. Last year, 16 people died in traffic-related accidents. That’s one death every three weeks, the same average Malta’s had over the last two decades.

Meanwhile, with over 14,000 accidents a year, there is an untold story to Malta’s haphazard driving.

There are hundreds of people who suffer injuries every single year, while over 80 walk away with grievous injuries. Broken limbs and gashing wounds from traffic collisions are regular features of Malta’s emergency rooms.

However, it’s been over four years since former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat promised Lovin Malta that he would impose draconian measures to curb the pervasive virus and nothing has really changed.

With the Police’s traffic section facing a department-wide scandal over an extra-duty racket, will we have to wait for more people to die for serious action to be taken?

Here are the four people who have died since April :